I scoured New York City’s largest gathering of photographers and creators for the coolest photo and video accessories. These were my favorites

Many new camera gear launches tend to be timed around major photography shows – making the expo floor a fantastic place for discovering new gear, from lenses to software to tripods. Last week, I joined what seemed like thousands of other photographers scouting out the latest gear at the B&H Bild Expo in New York City.

Attending a photography show is an unusual experience in that nearly everyone I met had a camera of some sort slung around their neck – I had almost as much fun scouting retro film cameras worn by attendees as I did exploring the latest gear inside the booths. But, inside the booths, I was able to touch and try many of the latest photo accessories.

I had less than 48 hours in New York, which was hardly enough time to explore everything on the show floor, not without skipping out on some of the presentations and photo walks led by industry leaders.

Besides the trendiest cameras I tried at the Bild Expo, these are the photo and video accessories that impressed me the most from the show floor.

Zoom lenses with unusually wide apertures

Shooting with the Sony 50-150mm f/2 lens at the B&H Bild Expo (Image credit: Future)

When I decided to switch from a full-frame DSLR to Fujifilm mirrorless, I compensated for the smaller sensor size by trading my beloved 24-70mm f/2.8 zoom for prime lenses. I don’t regret the decision – but I do sometimes wish for some zoom, which is why the Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 Art caught my eye.

Most bright zoom lenses stick with a f/2.8, which is the biggest reason I’m excited over Sigma’s new APS-C lens available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Canon RF, and L mounts. An f/1.8 is more than a stop brighter than f/2.8, yet when I picked up the lens, it felt surprisingly lightweight for a zoom lens. This lens very well could make it to my shopping cart the next time I’m due for a new lens.

Sigma wasn’t the only brand showing off brighter-than-average lenses. I got my hands on the new Sony 50-150mm f/2, where Sony had some models ready to photograph along a bank of the latest camera bodies and lenses. The zoom range was great for varying the composition, despite standing among the expo crowd with a camera tethered to a table, unable to move. Having that zoom flexibility but still having access to that bright f/2 aperture felt full of potential.

Gorgeous retro lighting

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve long been a fan of retro cameras, so the gear in the Harlowe booth immediately grabbed my attention because it was filled with retro-looking lighting gear.

Harlowe (formerly Hobolite) launched a limited-edition Mark Mann Signature lighting kit at the show, which creates a flattering shoot-through square of LED light for flattering shadows. Mark Mann himself was there, taking photos in the booth and watching the results from Mann’s Mamiya RX67, and the Signature lighting kit was a neat experience.

But while the Mark Mann Signature kit is a pricey limited edition, the brand had several other affordable lights that caught my attention too. The Hobolite Mini with its leather wrap looked good enough to be in the photo rather than just adding light behind-the-scenes, while the Iris on-camera LED looked made for retro compact cameras.

A plug-and-play wireless mic for content creation

(Image credit: Future)

Perhaps it's because I spent two days trying to create content in a loud expo hall, but I can’t stop thinking about the DJI Mic Mini. DJI has a more advanced mic available, but I was drawn by the plug-and-play simplicity and affordable price point of the DJI Mic Mini.

The charging case and automatic pairing reminded me a bit of AirPods. As a photographer who often has to shoot video to feed the social media algorithms, I was also drawn to the simplicity of the Mic Mini, which uses a receiver that can be used with multiple types of devices, including mirrorless cameras, action cameras, and smartphones.

A hybrid tripod with genius leg locks

(Image credit: Future)

There are two things I don’t like about using tripods: carrying them around and setting them up. Manfrotto’s newest tripod impressed by simplifying setup with legs that only require one lock for each leg, not each individual leg section. The Manfrotto One’s unusual new leg locks will lock the entire leg, rather than having to set locks for each of the separate leg sections.

Quick set-up isn’t the only genius design feature. I watched the center column level the camera without the need to adjust the legs, then quickly convert to a horizontal position for flay lays and video effects, then come apart for low-level shots just a few inches off the ground. The tripod heads also have a quick swap system too, for creators that often swap between tripod heads, sliders, and other gear.

A bright f/1.2 prime lens that hasn’t even been announced yet

(Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

Several companies made announcements just ahead of the show – but I also spotted a lens that hasn’t been announced yet. Viltrox is developing a 56mm f/1.2 Pro XF for Fujifilm X Mount.

My own 50mm prime is one of my favorite lenses, but it’s pricey. If I had to guess based on Viltrox’s other lenses, I expect the upcoming 56mm to come in at a competitive price. The lens felt well-made yet wasn’t terribly large and still had an aperture ring. Full details are expected with a planned September announcement following the teaser at Bild.

Gimbals with AI subject tracking

(Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

I may have some reservations about generative AI, but I think AI autofocus is one of the best new features to come to cameras over the last few years. But, take that concept and give AI subject recognition to a gimbal, and suddenly the camera can not just focus on a moving subject but pan and tilt to keep the subject in frame as they move.

AI tracking gimbals have been trickling out for a few years now, but I was impressed after being able to see them in person. The DJI RS Intelligent Tracking Module is used with gimbals like the DJI RS 4 Mini and starts tracking subjects using either hand gestures or the trigger button on the gimbal handle itself.

The Hohem iSteady M7 is a smartphone gimbal with a built-in camera that powers the AI tracking, which means creators don’t need a separate app for the tracking to work. Hoehm demonstrated the gimbal’s infinite 360 pan by letting the gimbal track a train on a circular train track for hours. The gimbal's controls are housed on a removable remote that can be used on the gimbal handle itself or entirely separate from the gimbal itself.

