Canon EOS R6 Mark II drops to its lowest price ever!

By Sharmishta Sarkar
published

It's under £2k - and the discount is instant, so no need for complicated cashback shenanigans!

Canon has just dropped the price on a number of its mirrorless cameras, in a promotional sale that runs until July 3 - and this time you get the discount without the faff of cashback. And the star deal in the bunch, we think, is the overnight £500 drop on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II.

It's got a 24.2MP sensor, is capable of shooting at 40fps, features new AF tracking modes and captures video as oversampled 6K – this camera was announced in November 2022 as a replacement for the first-generation EOS R6, offering Canon fans a more powerful full-frame mirrorless option with plenty of bells and whistles. It's an excellent option for anyone looking to upgrade from the now-aging EOS RP and EOS R or for someone wanting to get their hands on one of the best hybrid mirrorless cameras on the market today.

Canon EOS R6 Mk II | was £2,779 | now £1,999
Save £779 at Park Cameras In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review , we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids" and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera and with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast. 

