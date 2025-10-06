CA$500 saving on the Canon EOS R5 Mark II! Huge Canadian cashback on Canon's best camera

There are some great early Amazon Prime Day deals in Canada right now, but this one might be the most enticing.

Thanks to a double cashback offer, you can save CA$500 on the Canon EOS R5 Mark II – which is only CA$5,399 after savings!

I called this "still the best damn camera you can buy" in my Canon EOS R5 Mark II review, and I meant every word of it.

This is far and away Canon's most powerful camera, boasting a brand new stacked, back-side illuminated sensor that rattles off 45MP photographs at bursts of up to 30fps. However, this camera is packed with neural network AI capabilities – including the ability to upscale your images, in-camera, to 180MP resolution with no loss in image quality.

Think that's clever? How about denoising your images by 2 stops – again, all in-camera. And what about the AI-powered Dual Pixel Intelligent AF autofocus system, boasting an additional dedicated computational processor that's able to predict the movement of subjects – such as two players performing an alley-oop in basketball.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The R5 Mark II is a seriously capable video machine, too, able to capture footage at up to 8K 60p internally, in C-Log2 and C-Log3 – and it also boasts a full-size HDMI port, cinema-level features like waveform and false color, focus breathing compensation, 24-bit LPCM 4-channel audio… everything a creator could need.

On top of all that it packs in up to 8.5 stops of in-body image stabilization, full weather sealing, Eye Control AF that enables you to look through the viewfinder and select a subject just by looking at it (and it really works!), pre-release shooting for stills and video (meaning the camera starts capturing when you half-press the shutter, so you don't miss a beat even if you're a step slow off the mark)…

There's a reason that this is the first 5-series camera Canon has ever designated for professional use. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is the one camera you can take on ay assignment.

