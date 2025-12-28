This Soviet 'sniper' camera looks more like a rifle than a photography tool and once sold for $63,000!

In 1952 the Russian camera maker KMZ brought out its Zenit (ЗЕНИТ in Cyrillic) SLR, based on its earlier Zorki rangefinder models. Many models were produced over the following years and all were inexpensive cameras of robust construction, if somewhat lacking in finesse and production continued up until 2005.



But, in 1965 KMZ introduced one of more unusual cameras ever made. The FS-3 FotoSniper. But, we are getting ahead of ourselves, for there were two earlier versions of the FotoSniper, both called the FS-2.



The first FotoSniper FS-2, was produced between 1937 and 1943 by VOOMP-GOI, in Leningrad (now known as St. Petersburg), with a production run of just under 500. The camera was intended for military use and was available in Olive Green, and Black. The lens was a GOI 300mm f4.5 while the body was a FED fitted with a special GOI mirror box, making it a rudimentary SLR. The whole thing was mounted on a wooden gun-stock.



A second version of the FS-2 was produced by KMZ (near Moscow) during 1944 and 1945, after the siege of Leningrad. KMZ produced fewer than 300 outfits with a KMZ Tair-3 300mm f/4.5. Again, all for the Soviet military.

The FS-3 FotoSniper had a Zenit ES camera body (essentially a standard Zenit E body, modified with a second shutter release on the bottom, so the shutter could be released by the pistol grip’s trigger that was part of the shoulderstock. Most, though not all, came as a kit, with two lenses, a 58mm f/2 Helios and an improved TAIR-3AS, 300mm f/4.5 telephoto. in a custom metal fitted case or (in later production) a fitted canvas bag. Focusing was accomplished by use of a large dial mounted horizontally on the bottom of the lens, which operated a rack-and-pinion system to slide the front elements in and out. Focusing was not as slick as the trombone focusing of the Leitz (Leica) 400 & 560mm Telyt lenses, or the Novflexar Follow-focus lenses, and the focusing could be a bit stiff, due to the weight of the font lens assembly, but it worked.



The shoulder stock was made of lacquered aluminum and around 98,000 FS-3s were produced between 1965 and 1982. In 1982 a new, improved, FS-12 appeared. It is essentially the same as the FS-3 but fitted with the new Zenit 12S body that featured TTL metering with stop-down measurement. Roughly 110,000 FS-12’s were produced before production ended in 1995, with many being exported.



Over the years many subtle variations of both models were made, with slight changes to lenses, body variants and cases, but they all follow these major patterns.



A single FotoSniper FS2 with an unmarked GOI 600mm, f 4.5 lens was made in 1943, intended for reconnaissance by the Soviet Baltic Fleet. It had its own reflex finder, so a FED rangefinder camera could be mounted. But such a long lens proved to be unusable at sea and so was never put into series production. In 2021, this prototype sold at auction, for €52.800, or about $63,600!



The more common FS-3 and FS-12 FotoSnipers are readily available on the used market at relatively low prices and are often seen as an inexpensive way to get started in wildlife photography.

