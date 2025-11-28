It may now be the old model, but Canon EOS R6 Mk II has now dropped to just £1,399 on Black Friday!

Following the release of the new Canon EOS R6 III, we expected to see some great deals on the older, but still very capaable, EOS R6 II. But I don't think we expected to see the price to drop quite this low (and particularly as the Mark III has still to arrive in the shops). When you take the £400 cashback into account, you can now buy the R6 II body at Clifton Cameras for just £1,399.

Sure, there are some real improvements in the Mark III - as you can find out in our Canon EOS R6 II vs R6 III comparison – but many of these will be superfluous to the needs to many users. And particularly so, that at the moment the newer version works out £1,200 more expensive.

The EOS R6 II has a 24.2MP sensor, is capable of shooting at 40fps, features new AF tracking modes and captures video as oversampled 6K – this camera was announced in November 2022 as a replacement for the first-generation EOS R6, offering Canon fans a more powerful full-frame mirrorless option with plenty of bells and whistles. It's an excellent option for anyone looking to upgrade from the now-aging EOS RP and EOS R or for someone wanting to get their hands on one of the best hybrid mirrorless cameras on the market today.

The sensor-based electronic shutter can rattle off continuous shooting at up to 40fps. There's even a RAW Burst Mode that can capture raw images at 30fps with a 0.5 second pre-shooting buffer, making this ideal for sport shooters.

To complement the high frame rates, Canon has improved the AF performance here. In addition to the existing body, eye, face, head, and animal recognition (now expanded to horses and zebras – yes, you read that right), the R6 II can recognize cars, motorcycles, aircraft, and trains too.

In terms of video capture, the R6 II now shoots 4K/60p using the full width of the sensor (the Mark I R6 has a 1.07x crop). It can also output 6K ProRes RAW to select Atomos external recorders.

