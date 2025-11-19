Canon EOS R100 bundle crashes to new low price of $529 for Black Friday

The Canon EOS R100 has quietly become one of the most compelling entry points into mirrorless photography, and this Black Friday bundle deal makes it even harder to ignore.

The kit, which includes the EOS R100 and the 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, has dropped to just $529 from its usual $679.99, saving you $150.99. For anyone looking to step into the RF system without spending big, this is exactly the kind of offer that makes Black Friday worth watching.

Save $150.99 Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens: was $679.99 now $529 at Amazon The Canon R100 is a compact mirrorless camera with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and Dual Pixel AF (autofocus) for fast, accurate focus in stills. It shoots up to 6.5fps (frames per second), and records 4K video at 24p, though with a 1.55x crop and contrast AF. The kit includes the versatile 18-45mm lens, perfect for everyday use.

What stands out about the R100 is how easy it is to pick up and start shooting with. It’s lightweight, fast, and backed by Canon’s impressive colour science, which means great-looking images straight out of the camera. Whether you’re capturing family moments, travelling light, or making your first move from smartphone photography, the R100 delivers clean, sharp results with very little effort required.

The included 18-45mm lens is a perfect starter zoom, covering everything from wide-angle scenes to everyday portraits. It’s compact, stabilised, and quiet, making it ideal for both stills and simple video work. For a bundle at this price, it gives you a lot of flexibility straight out of the box, without forcing you into additional spending on day one.

What also makes this deal appealing is the wider RF ecosystem you’re buying into. Canon’s RF lenses now range from affordable compact primes to high-end professional glass, giving you the freedom to grow your kit in any direction. The R100 may be the beginning of your journey, but it’s part of a system designed to expand with you.

At $529, this Black Friday saving takes an already good value kit and turns it into one of the best beginner-friendly mirrorless deals of the season. Whether you’re buying your first camera or picking up a reliable travel companion, this is a bundle that delivers far more than its price tag suggests - and it’s unlikely to stay in stock for long.