Better than Black Friday! Sony A7 III hits its lowest ever price

If you've been thinking about switching to the Sony ecosystem, upgrading to full-frame, jumping into mirrorless or maybe all of the above, now is the perfect time.
The eternally popular Sony A7 III just hit its lowest price ever – right now it's just £999 at London Camera Exchange. That's a monster saving of £400, which is a deal worthy of Black Friday! And if you want a lens to go with the body, there is an even more impressive £600 saving at Park Cameras.
Sony A7 III | was £1,399 | now £999
Save £400 at LCE Sony's blockbuster body boasts a 24.2MP full frame sensor, 10fps burst shooting, twin memory card slots, image stabilization and 4K video.
💰 Price check: £1,099 at Clifton Cameras
Sony A7 III + 28-70mm| was £1,699 | now £1,099
Save £600 at Park Cameras Arguably an even better deal can be found on this kit lens bundle, which throws in the Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS zoom for just another £100.
💰 Price check: £1,199 at Amazon