Better than Black Friday! Sony A7 III hits its lowest ever price

If you've been thinking about switching to the Sony ecosystem, upgrading to full-frame, jumping into mirrorless or maybe all of the above, now is the perfect time.

The eternally popular Sony A7 III just hit its lowest price ever – right now it's just £999 at London Camera Exchange. That's a monster saving of £400, which is a deal worthy of Black Friday! And if you want a lens to go with the body, there is an even more impressive £600 saving at Park Cameras.

It may have been launched back in 2018, but make no mistake: the Sony A7 III (review here) is still a highly capable camera.

At its heart is a 24.2MP full-frame image sensor that delivers shots every bit as crisp and clean as you'll find on a newer camera, boasting a dynamic range of up to 15 stops with 14-bit RAW output.

While Sony's autofocus and video technology have advanced a lot in recent years, the A7 III's 693-point phase / 425-point contrast detect AF system is still incredibly robust – and the uncropped 4K 24p remains perfectly serviceable for everyday shooting (though there is a slight crop at 30p).

With a top speed of 10fps continuous shooting, you won't miss a moment of the action (though this isn't a sports camera, so don't expect the buffer depth of pro body!) and the twin memory card slots give you peace of mind should something go wrong.

At under a grand, this is a fantastic way into full-frame Sony shooting – and a brilliant bargain in its own right.

