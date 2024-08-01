Better than Black Friday! Sony A7 III hits its lowest ever price

Want a full-frame Sony camera for under a grand? The Sony A7 III has just hit its lowest price ever

If you've been thinking about switching to the Sony ecosystem, upgrading to full-frame, jumping into mirrorless or maybe all of the above, now is the perfect time.

The eternally popular Sony A7 III just hit its lowest price ever – right now it's just £999 at London Camera Exchange. That's a monster saving of £400, which is a deal worthy of Black Friday! And if you want a lens to go with the body, there is an even more impressive £600 saving at Park Cameras.

Sony A7 III | was £1,399| now £999Save £400 at LCE

Sony A7 III | was £1,399 | now £999
Save £400 at LCE Sony's blockbuster body boasts a 24.2MP full frame sensor, 10fps burst shooting, twin memory card slots, image stabilization and 4K video. 

Sony A7 III + 28-70mm| was £1,699| now £1,099Save £600 at Park Cameras

Sony A7 III + 28-70mm| was £1,699 | now £1,099
Save £600 at Park Cameras Arguably an even better deal can be found on this kit lens bundle, which throws in the Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS zoom for just another £100.

James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

