Sony A7 IV crashes to $1,998 at Adorama ahead of Black Friday – save $700 today!

Here’s a rare price drop on a modern hybrid favorite. The Sony A7 IV is now available for just $1,998 at Adorama, a $700 discount from its usual $2,698 price, positioning this 33MP full-frame all-rounder right back in the sweet spot for creators who shoot a variety of subjects.

If you’ve been waiting for a sensible moment to jump from a starter body to something you can confidently take on paid work and passion projects alike, this is it.

The Sony A7 IV (review) is the definition of balanced power. You get Sony’s 33MP sensor with the kind of dynamic range and color you can grade hard, plus 4K at up to 60p with proper tools for the set. It’s the camera that will happily do family weekends and wedding weekends, then turn around and give you editorial-grade stills when the light’s awkward and the deadline tighter than you’d like.

Autofocus is the headline act, as ever with Sony, and here it’s sticky, and confident across the frame in a way that keeps your hit rate high whether you’re tracking a sprinter, a bride or a skittish spaniel. Pair that with the vari-angle screen and a body that finally feels purpose-built for long days, and the A7 IV stays in your hand for the shot after the shot, when it really counts.

What makes this price particularly tempting is that it’s on the body everyone actually buys. No odd bundles you don’t want, no hoops to jump through – just the base configuration at a seriously sharp number, with optional kits if you need to build around it. If you’re coming from an older A7 or a rival 24MP body, the step up in file flexibility alone is worth the move.

Adorama is also sweetening the pot with three freebies worth $366.99, including a 256GB UHS-I SD card, an extra NP-FZ100 battery and a memory card case – sensible accessories that you’ll actually use on day one. Stock notes can change fast around big discounts, but right now the offer is live and clearly marked on the product page.

Bottom line: if you’ve been eyeing a do-it-all full-frame that can carry you through 2026 and beyond, this is exactly the kind of deal that moves the A7 IV from “someday” to “add to cart.” It’s a proven workhorse at a price that’s rarely this friendly.