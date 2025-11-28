Sony A7 IV slashed by $700 and Adorama adds FREE extras worth $346.99

The Sony A7 IV has been one of the most popular full-frame mirrorless cameras of the past few years, and this Black Friday, it’s dropped to a price that makes it genuinely hard to resist.

It’s now just $1,998, down from $2,698 — a sweet $700 saving on one of Sony’s most important hybrid bodies. For creators who want a camera that can do just about everything, this is the kind of price drop that doesn’t come around often.

Save $700 Sony A7 IV: was $2,698 now $1,998 at Adorama The Sony A7 IV combines high-resolution full-frame imaging with advanced video capabilities and reliable autofocus — making it a versatile powerhouse for both photographers and hybrid shooters.

What makes this deal even better is that Adorama isn’t stopping at the discount. They’re throwing in three genuinely useful extras worth $346.99 - a fast SD card, a spare battery, and a prepaid Capture One Pro subscription. These aren’t throwaway accessories; they’re the exact tools you’d likely end up buying anyway, which makes the bundle even more appealing for anyone stepping into the Sony system or upgrading from an older Alpha model.

The A7 IV itself is a powerhouse. It's 33MP full-frame sensor strikes a perfect balance between detail, dynamic range, and low-light performance, while Sony’s autofocus system remains one of the fastest and most reliable on the market. Whether you’re shooting portraits, events, landscape, or travel, the A7 IV delivers clean, confident files that hold up beautifully in editing.

Video shooters get just as much value. With 4K60, 10-bit recording, strong stabilisation, and Sony’s colour science, the A7 IV has become the go-to hybrid camera for creators who need one body to handle both stills and motion. Combined with the extras from Adorama, it becomes an out-of-the-box production kit - perfect for filmmakers, content creators, and anyone building a professional workflow.

The Sony E-mount ecosystem only strengthens the deal. With a huge selection of lenses ranging from affordable primes to cinema-grade glass, the A7 IV becomes the centre of a system you can grow with for years. Whether you shoot weddings, commercial work, or simply want a reliable, high-quality everyday camera, this deal ticks every box.

At $1,998 with over $340 of meaningful extras included, this is easily one of the most compelling Black Friday offers on a flagship camera. If you've been considering the Sony A7 IV, there may not be a better moment to jump. These deals are rarely in stock for long.