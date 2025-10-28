This Sony A7 IV bundle includes everything you need to start your full-frame journey – and saves you $700!

If you're waiting to start your full-frame journey, consider switching to Sony to join its extensive lens system, or if you want to elevate your photography game, the Sony A7 IV is a great mirrorless choice.

The Sony A7 IV + 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 Basic Bundle is now available for only $2,198 at B&H Photo – this offer saves you a MASSIVE $700 off the original $2,898 retail price.

In addition to the versatile standard zoom lens, the bundle comes with a Lexar 128GB memory card, a Watson NP-FZ100 V3 Lithium-Ion Battery, and a Ruggard Journey shoulder bag – everything you need to start shooting right away.

Sony A7 IV + 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 Basic Bundle: was $2,898 now $2,198 at BHPhoto The Sony A7 IV with the 28-70mm lens is a powerful full-frame combo. Its 33MP Exmor R CMOS sensor and 759-point hybrid autofocus deliver sharp, precise results, while the lens is ideal for portraits, travel, and everyday shooting. Also included: a Lexar 128GB card, Watson NP-FZ100 V3 Lithium-Ion Battery, and Ruggard Journey 34 DSLR Shoulder Bag in black.

Sony's newer models like the A7C II or the A7R V might catch your eye – but let's be honest, we don't always need the latest release to get professional-quality results (and those newer cameras come with a hefty price tag).

The Sony A7 IV is one of those cameras that just gets it right. It's powerful, intuitive, and built to grow with you. With this bundle, you're getting a camera that's trusted by professionals but welcoming to newcomers, complete with everything you need to start creating right out of the box.

Inside, the A7 IV packs a 33MP back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor and Sony's latest BIONZ XR processor – the same chip used in the flagship A1. You'll notice the difference: incredible sharpness, lifelike color, and beautiful detail even in low light. With 759 hybrid AF (autofocus) points, the camera locks onto your subject almost instantly.

Another big advantage is the dual memory card slot, which adds peace of mind for important shoots, and 4K 60p recording in 10-bit 4:2:2, giving you room to explore video as well as still.

The bundled Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens is a great match for starting out. It's compact, stabilized, and covers everything from wide landscapes to close-up portraits. Sure, it's not the fastest lens Sony makes, but paired with the A7 IV's strong ISO performance, it delivers sharp, vibrant results in nearly any situation.

Altogether, this Sony A7 IV Basic Bundle is the kind of offer that makes stepping into full-frame photography feel exciting rather than intimidating. With this bundle deal, you're getting pro-level performance at a much more approachable price – and with $700 in savings, it's the perfect time to take that next step into full-frame photography, or to switch to Sony.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to join full-frame or the Sony system – this is it.

Browse the best full-frame cameras, the best Sony cameras, and the best mirrorless cameras.