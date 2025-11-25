Our long-time favorite Sony A7 III camera is now at lowest price ever!

The Sony A7 III has long been a favorite camera in the Black Friday camera sales – and this year it is turning heads thanks to a new low price – just £949 at Wex.

That’s a great deal on a camera that’s still hugely relevant, even years after launch, thanks to its reliable autofocus, excellent image quality and robust all-round performance.

Save £480 Sony A7 III: was £1,449 now £969 at Wex Photo Video Sony's blockbuster body boasts a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 10fps burst shooting, twin memory card slots, image stabilization, and 4K video. Several dealers have this at this price, but Wex is throwing in a free Gorillapod to sweeten the deal. 💰 Perfect all-round setup

✅ Highly sophisticated AF system

❌ Burst shooting slower than modern standards

Whether you're shooting portraits, landscapes, or video, the A7 III is the kind of camera that just gets the job done. Its 24.2MP full-frame sensor offers rich detail and fantastic dynamic range, while the 693-point phase-detect AF system still holds its own against newer rivals. You also get 10fps burst shooting and solid battery life that lasts longer than most mirrorless competitors.

Video shooters won’t be disappointed either, with 4K recording across the full sensor width, flat colour profiles for grading, and dual card slots for peace of mind on longer shoots. It’s no surprise that the A7 III remains a go-to camera for hybrid creators and enthusiasts who want top-tier performance without going all-in on flagship pricing.

