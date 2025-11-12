Gear up and save big: Clifton Cameras launches epic discounts on top brands
Massive price drops on Canon, Nikon, and DJI: The time to upgrade is now!
There’s no shortage of camera and optic bargains right now, but few come close to the sheer quality of Clifton Cameras’ latest offers. Whether you’re a seasoned pro, an ambitious content creator, or simply someone who appreciates finely engineered gear, these new deals bring some of the industry’s most coveted models within reach. From Canon’s flagship mirrorless cameras to Nikon’s powerhouse Z8 and even a top-tier DJI drone, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your setup.
£400 Cashback - The Canon EOS R6 Mark II delivers professional full-frame performance with stunning speed, reliability, and image quality for both photo and video creators.
Starting with Canon’s EOS R6 Mark II, now available for just £1,749 after cashback (down from £2,149), this deal is a must-see for anyone serious about photography or hybrid shooting. The R6 Mark II remains one of Canon’s most versatile cameras, delivering stunning 24.2MP full-frame images, 6K oversampled 4K video, and lightning-fast autofocus tracking. With the extra £400 cashback, it’s easily one of the best-value full-frame cameras on the market today.
The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo (RC 2) combines powerful 4K imaging and advanced obstacle avoidance in an ultra-portable drone designed for creative freedom.
If aerial creativity is calling, the DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo has dropped to an irresistible £699, saving you a generous £250 off its usual £949 price tag. This compact drone may be light enough to fit in your hand, but it’s packed with professional features, including 4K/60fps HDR video, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, and ActiveTrack 360 for dynamic, cinematic flight paths. The Fly More Combo also includes extra batteries, propellers, and a carrying case—ideal for anyone who wants to stay airborne longer.
The Nikon Z8 packs flagship performance into a compact body, delivering exceptional speed, detail, and 8K video capabilities for professionals and enthusiasts alike.
Nikon fans aren’t left out either. The mighty Nikon Z8 is now available for £3,199, saving you a solid £500 from its previous £3,699 price. This professional-grade mirrorless camera brings much of the Z9’s DNA in a more compact body - perfect for sports, wildlife, and high-end production work. With a 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor, blackout-free shooting, and 8K video capabilities, it’s one of the most capable cameras Nikon has ever built, and at this price, it’s a compelling upgrade.
The Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars offer exceptional clarity and image stabilisation in a rugged, waterproof design built for precision viewing in any environment.
Finally, if your passions lean towards nature or travel, the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars are now just £1,189, down from £1,359 - a £170 saving on some of the best image-stabilised optics you can buy. Built to Canon’s L-series standards with waterproofing and razor-sharp optics, they deliver exceptional clarity and comfort in any weather. From birdwatching to safari adventures, they’re a precision tool that matches Canon’s legendary optical pedigree.
