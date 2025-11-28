Nikon’s 600mm f/6.3 VR S drops $1,200 for Black Friday — A MASSIVE Saving

The Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S has quickly become one of the most desirable super-telephoto primes in the Z-mount lineup, and this Black Friday, it has dropped to a price that’s almost impossible to ignore.

It’s now just $3,996.95, down from $5,196.95 - a huge $1,200 saving on one of Nikon’s most impressive long-reach lenses. For wildlife, sports, and aviation shooters, this is the kind of deal that doesn’t come around often.

What makes this lens so special is how Nikon has managed to combine extreme reach with portability. At 600mm, you expect something heavy and unwieldy, but the f/6.3 VR S is surprisingly lightweight and beautifully balanced, making it ideal for long handheld sessions in the field. It’s a lens built for real-world use, not just spec sheets - exactly what you want when tracking fast, unpredictable subjects.

Optically, it’s every bit the premium S-line lens. Sharpness is superb across the frame, the nano-coated elements handle flaring and contrast beautifully, and the colour reproduction matches the best of Nikon’s modern Z lenses. Whether you’re photographing birds in flight or athletes mid-action, the results have that bite and clarity that make images stand out.

The VR stabilisation system is another huge advantage, offering excellent compensation for handheld shooting at extreme focal lengths. For anyone who spends hours in hides, on coastal paths, or courtside, this means sharper results and more flexibility. Pair it with Nikon’s latest Z bodies, and the autofocus performance becomes a smooth, confident tool that keeps up with anything you throw at it.

This price drop makes the 600mm f/6.3 VR S more accessible than it has ever been, and for specialist lenses like this, discounts of this size are extremely rare. If you’ve been dreaming of long-range wildlife work or want to push deeper into sports or nature photography, this deal opens the door in a way the full price simply can’t.

At $3,996.95, this is one of the most significant Black Friday lens deals currently available. Super-telephoto primes don’t linger long when they’re discounted this heavily, so if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to invest, this is it. The combination of price, portability, and performance makes this a standout opportunity.