12 lenses of Christmas: November 2023 was Canon’s BIG month, launching a world-first super-telephoto zoom

Big news doesn’t get much bigger than this. The Canon RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM is a real whopper with unprecedented super-telephoto reach. Despite its monster zoom range, it’s relatively ‘affordable’ for one of Canon’s big white lenses, and makes handheld shooting viable with a weight of 2kg. At the other end of the scale in every way, there was also news of the forthcoming Canon RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, an ultra-compact, ultra-cheap wide-angle zoom for APS-C format EOS R cameras.

The Canon RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM makes handheld super-telephoto shooting a distinct possibility with 5.5-stop optical stabilization, rising to 7.5-stop performance with cameras that feature IBIS. That might still present a challenge if you add a Canon RF Extender, which can boost the reach to as much as 1600mm. (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

In other telephoto news, further details were announced for the much anticipated Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports for Sony E and Leica L mount cameras, revealing a tempting spec sheet and an even more tempting price tag. In the own-brand Sony camp, the Sony FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS was officially launched, along with unofficial first glimpse of the relatively lightweight new Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G. And sticking with ‘unofficial’ rumors surfaced of a Nikon Z 28-400mm f/3.5-6.3 superzoom lens, and that a Panasonic 100mm L-mount Macro lens might be with us in January 2024. Back on the official side of the fence, there was the launch of a new AstrHori 28mm F13 2X Macro Periprobe lens that can see round corners.

The Sony FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS became the 73rd E-mount lens in the company’s line-up and was described as the ‘missing link’ in its pro sports sector. (Image credit: James Artaius)

We weren’t short of prime-time news in November. There was the launch of a new Viltrox 20mm F2.8 AF lens for full-frame Sony cameras, and with a bargain basement price tag. A similarly bargain buy was the new TTArtisan 35mm F1.8 AF, available in a variety of mount options, as was the forthcoming Brightin Star 50mm F1.4 AF for crop-sensor cameras. And if more is merrier, there was a trio of APS-C format Sirui 23mm, 33mm and 56mm f/1.2 primes.



Following directly on from our news story, we got our hands on the Canon RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM for November’s first review, and found it had ‘mostly’ super performance. Next up was the Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S, which really wowed us for handheld super-telephoto shooting. Other telephoto highlights in the testing schedule included the Sony FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS and Leica 100-400mm Vario-Elmar-SL f/5-6.3.



The Leica 100-400mm Vario-Elmar-SL f/5-6.3 delivers a mighty zoom range that makes it hugely versatile but it’s pretty compact and easily manageable, with a weight of just over 1.5kg. (Image credit: Leica)

The early verdict on the ‘hybrid’ Canon RF 24-105mm F2.8L IS USM Z was that it worked really well for shooting both stills and video, as advertised. A full test of the Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena revealed that it was everything we could have hoped for, combining scintillating sharpness with wonderfully soft and creamy bokeh.

The outstanding image quality and all-round performance of the Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena makes it one of our all-time favorite Nikon lenses. (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Finally, proving that great things sometimes come in small packages, the Canon RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM impressed us in being a super-compact zoom with a really expansive field of view.