Could this be the perfect lens for hybrid shooters? Canon on most compact 70-200mm f/4 optic yet

Looks like we get new lenses with an internal zoom mechanism, similar to the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z (right), rather than the RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM (left)

Canon has recently registered some exciting new designs for Canon RF lenses, including optical systems for a 70-200mm f/4 (full-frame) and an 18-50mm f/4 (APS-C) lens.

The patent application, spotted by Japan's Asobinet, was published on May 29 2025. At first glance, however, one of these lenses looks very familiar – and rings more than just one bell.

Canon already offers several full-frame mirrorless 70-200mm lenses. Among those is the similar Canon RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM, which also features an f/4 aperture.

Lenses with wider aperture options include the RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM and its Z line counterpart, the RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z – one of Canon's "hybrid lenses" designed with creators and videographers in mind.

All of those optics are more or less compact, and some come with hefty price tags. So what could Canon's strategy be behind another 70-200mm full-frame lens?

Canon's current RF 70-200mm optics

Canon's current RF 70-200mm f/4 lens is small but has a collapsing external zoom mechanism

First, let's take a look at the existing lenses to discuss similarities and analyze the recent optical lens patent – this could help reveal Canon's possible next steps.

This can seem a bit confusing at first, as the names and functions of the three mentioned Canon lenses are quite similar, but there are differences that impact their performance and handling.

Canon RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM

Compared to other telephotos in this range, this a compact and lightweight lens – it’s actually the shortest and lightest 70-200mm f/4 lens in the world, collapsing to a size only larger than a soda can. It's actually 18% shorter and 35% lighter than the already compact RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM…

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM

This also features a telescopic design, and its length is only three-quarters that of Canon's EF telephoto zoom version, while its weight is two-thirds less. However, it's not compatible with Canon's RF teleconverters – a common complaint among users, as the lens comes with a cost of over £3,000 / $2,799 / AU$4,699.

Now, seeing the recent patent application, it looks like Canon is working on an even more compact telephoto zoom. The optical schematic indicates that the lens will retain its size, no matter what focal length you use, favoring an internal zoom mechanism for smooth zooming without any physical extension of the lens barrel.

This design is particularly favored by video shooters who require compact and stable optics, especially when working with gimbals, as the mechanism helps maintain balance and minimizes the need for rebalancing. This approach is employed by the 70-200mm Z lens…

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 IS USM Z

A hybrid lens designed as much for video shooting as stills, accounting for features like focus breathing and parfocal zoom, and including Canon's Power Zoom functionality. Combined with its non-collapsing zoom design, this lens carries a hefty price tag of £3,449 / $2,999 / AU$5,399.

So, what could this new patent application mean?

It could indicate that Canon is working on an updated version of the RF 70-200mm f/4L, incorporating the benefits of an internal zoom mechanism to create an even more compact and practical design to meet the needs of content creators.

Or, Canon may be working on a more affordable telephoto version for its Z line. Keeping the lens length consistent is crucial for video content creation, so this option (at least in theory) makes sense – as lens prices tend to decrease when the maximum aperture allows for less light (lower aperture = more light can enter the sensor; less light = lower price).

Of course, Canon holds a 41-year record for submitting the most patents – so it's possible that this is one of the hundreds of designs that never makes it to manufacture. Still, while the RF 70-200mm lineup might seem crowded on the surface, there may just be room for a new f/4 version…

Image 1 of 2 Example 1 (Image credit: asobinet.com Focal length: 73.68-194.48

F-number: 4.10

Half angle of view: 16.36-6.35

Image height: 21.64

Total length: 198.01

Back focus: 49.13-65.78 Example 4 (Image credit: asobinet.com Focal length: 18.54-52.02 F-number: 4.10 Half angle of view: 33.06-14.50 Image height: 13.66 Total length: 130.47 Back focus: 14.72-14.72

