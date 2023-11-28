Nikon's best superzoom lens EVER? Let's discuss the Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/3.5-6.3 rumors

The latest rumor to hit the mills could possibly be the best Nikon superzoom ever to hit the market, but is it just a rumor or is there smoke with this fire? Let's discuss!

The rumor originally surfaced from Nikon Rumors suggesting that a new Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/3.5-6.3 lens could be on the horizon for 2024 and it got us thinking… If this lens did see the light of day would this be the best-ever superzoom from Nikon?

It might be obvious this type of line won't be hitting the pro-grade S-line of Nikon Z lenses, or being attached to a Nikon Z9. However, can see this being an extremely popular lens, strapped to one of the best cameras for beginners.

Nikon 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR (Image credit: Nikon)

Looking back at the days when we were all using the best DSLRs, Nikon launched the Nikon 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR. This was the first full-frame superzoom that everyone could afford and it became a very popular lens. I know at least four of my photography enthusiast friends who all owned this lens at some point, and all said how easy it was to use and that they could capture anything with it.

So, if Nikon is to re-make this lens for its mirrorless cameras in the form of a Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/3.5-6.3 I can see it being a very popular lens indeed - I mean think about it this one les has all the popular focal lengths in one, hopefully, lightweight frame, 28mm for all your wide shots for landscape, 50mm for portraits, 85mm for studio work, 135mm for that telephoto compression and then 300mm makes it ideal for those that love to take images of their children at soccer/football practice or those that love wildlife.

While I think this lens will be a popular choice with today's modern Nikon mirrorless cameras, there is no official word from Nikon on when this lens might be coming to the market or if at all - as it is a mere murmur at this point, with a suggested 2024 release date, if it is 2024, well we don't have long to wait and if it does come to market I can see it flying off the shelves.