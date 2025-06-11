New patent hints that Sigma is working on a rival to Canon's 200-800mm monster telephoto zoom

Sigma currently offers the versatile 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG DN Sports, but there might be a longer telephoto zoom option soon

A super telephoto zoom like the Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM lens is an incredibly versatile and popular optic. Now, a new Sigma patent hints that the third-party lens maker is working on an upgrade: a super telephoto zoom like Canon's but with a faster aperture and a broader zoom range for mirrorless cameras.

The super telephoto zoom market is highly competitive, with industry giants like Sony and Nikon battling along with top third-party manufacturers like Sigma. And that's great news for us photographers. Increased competition drives faster innovation, pushing manufacturers to deliver better optics at more attractive prices.

Sigma is known as the leading third-party lens maker for Sony and L-mount mirrorless cameras. According to a newly published patent application, it might step into Canon's territory with its rumored 180-800mm f/5.6-8 DG DN lens, challenging Canon's RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM – Canon's first ever 800mm super telephoto zoom lens.

Sigma's Japanese Patent P2025-85984A reveals a design focused on making the supertelephoto lenses longer, slightly faster, smaller, and lighter than Canon's super telephoto zoom. The patent provides drawings for 180-800mm, 400-800mm, and 300-600mm designs. Sigma launched its innovative 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports in March this year.

This Sigma optic could bring us a compelling alternative with improved specs and a friendlier price tag (as lenses from third-party manufacturers are likely to cost less).

Currently, Sigma does not offer a lens that reaches 800mm. The closest options for mirrorless shooters are the Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports and the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM for DSLRs (which can be adapted for mirrorless).

However, Sigma lenses aren't typically known for being lightweight. For example, the Sigma 60-600mm weighs around 2.79kg (6.15lbs), whereas Canon's lighter RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM tips the scale at just 1.44kg (3.17lbs).

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sigma's patent P2025-85984A reveals a clever zooming mechanism that moves only parts in the middle lens group, which could make this lens lighter and more compact than Sigma's typical super zoom lenses.

While some online speculations hope the lens might be compatible with Nikon Z mounts, Canon Rumors hints it may not be available for Canon RF mounts – either way, we'll have to wait.

While Sigma hasn't officially announced this 800mm zoom yet, but the recent launch of the 300-600mm f/4 gives us a good reason to hope the new supertelephoto zoom will make it into production at some stage.

You might like...

Check out our camera rumors to stay up to date. If you are on the hunt for your next telephoto lens, here is our guide to the best budget telephoto lenses, along with the best Sony, Nikon, and Canon telephoto lenses.