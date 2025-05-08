Canon's latest lens, the super-affordable Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 telephoto, is so popular that it's already on back-order in its home country.

"We are currently experiencing delays in delivery… due to the large number of orders we have received," wrote Canon on its Japanese product supply status page.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers and business partners for the inconvenience this has caused. We will continue to take measures to ensure a stable supply of products so that we can deliver the products as soon as possible. We appreciate your understanding."

While the lens isn't yet available in the US market, those in other parts of the world might need to wait a little longer than hoped. "We plan to ship the products one by one, but delivery may take longer than usual," added Canon.

It was clear why Canon's latest telephoto zoom would be popular. With its reach, decent aperture and attractive price point – priced at just £289 / AU$399 – it's a great choice for photographers venturing into nature and sports photography.

Currently, the lens is available for pre-order in the UK and is expected to be with Canon shooters by the end of May (I want to highlight the word "expected" here).

This new mirrorless lens is a version of Canon's DSLR lens, the EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III, featuring almost identical specifications. The budget-friendly lens is easy to carry around, with a weight of just 507g.

So why the low price? The RF 75-300mm optic doesn't feature optical stabilization. This means that capturing sharp images at maximum focal length can be a bit tricky when the camera is not mounted on a tripod.

While some may think of using in-body image stabilization, many of Canon's beginner cameras models don't have that feature.

Canon offers some other telephoto lenses that are priced below four figures, including the crop sensor RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM, and the full-frame RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM and RF 800mm f/11 IS STM.

