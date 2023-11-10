Is Panasonic's new 100mm macro lens coming in January?

It looks like Panasonic's next lens will be a new 100mm macro, and it could be here as soon as January, according to a new report.

Back in September, along with the launch of the Panasonic Lumix G9 II, the manufacturer released an updated roadmap that gave us an insight into which S Series lenses are scheduled for release.

Panasonic revealed that it will fill a gap in the lineup of primes by introducing a new 100mm macro lens (the longest is currently the Panasonic Lumix S 85mm f/1.8), along with a new standard zoom just outside the 24-70mm range, a high-magnification zoom of around 35-200mm range, and a super-telphoto zoom in the 100-600mm range.

Website L-Rumors reports that the prime lens will be the first one to launch. "According to a source the Panasonic 100mm macro L-mount lens will be released in January," writes the outlet. "No other info on aperture and pricing was given."

The Panasonic Lumix S series of lenses are made up of two different lines, S Pro and S, both of which are full frame L-mount. The S Pro line, as you may imagine, is the more professionally designed, developed, and manufactured, as well as being officially certified by Leica.

There is no indication whether the new lens will fit into the S or S Pro lines but, with only one of the six current primes in the latter, I would expect this one to follow suit and be an S without the Pro.

Either way, it is an exciting time for L-mount users as the release will fill a significant gap in the lineup, and is one of many new Lumix lenses scheduled for release in the next couple of years. Panasonic's official L-Mount roadmap can be found here.

