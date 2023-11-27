First images of Sony FE 24-50mm f/2.8 lens are leaked

For years, the classic 24-70mm lens was the industry standard but there might be a new kid on the block as the first images of a Sony 24-50mm lens are leaked. Canon and Nikon already have 24-50mm lenses in their arsenal, but this would be the first f/2.8 variant aimed more at professionals than amateurs looking for a cheap mid-range zoom lens.

One of the big benefits of the “new industry standard” would be that it’s cheaper and smaller than a 24-70mm lens. Take Sony’s top-of-the-range Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II lens which was released in April 2022 as an example; it weighs 695g and costs £1,999/$2,298/AU$3,502. it's not not exactly a cheap purchase especially if you’re also looking to invest in a Sony camera or upgrade your existing one.

While there are lots of third-party options available such as the Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN (my go-to lens) or the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD G2, some people are fiercely loyal to their camera’s manufacturer and don’t want to enage with other brands. It can be said that the Sony GM lenses are had to beat when it comes to image quality, focusing speed and all-round build quality, especially when compared to cheaper equivalents in lab tests.

Sony Alpha Rumors shared a video of Andrea Pizzini who stopped his car to make it when two of his most trusted sources shared the same image of the Sony FE 24-50mm f/2.8 lens. We still have no information regarding the exact release date, how much it will cost, or what its specifications are but we can tell it’s considerably smaller than the 24-70mm.

Depending on its price point, this lens could appeal to novices, enthusiasts and professionals alike. It could also be an appealing zoom lens for videographers as the reduced weight and slimmer design will make it easier to handle or balance on a gimbal.

As the end of November approaches, it’s looking unlikely it will be announced this month so we are starting to expect we could see something more solid from Sony in January 2024. Hopefully, before then we will find out some more leaks and have a better idea of what to expect from this lens.

