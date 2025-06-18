Get a MASSIVE $300 off one of the best Canon zooms we've ever tested

This Canon premium super-telephoto zoom is one of the best Canon zooms we've ever tested – and with this B&H Bild Expo deal, you can now get it for a great price.

You can grab the Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM for just $2,599 at B&H. With this offer, you save a stunning $300 off its regular price of $2,899.

The Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM is known for its hefty price tag, making this deal even more tempting. It is one of the best Canon telephoto zoom lenses, designed for Canon's EOS R-series cameras.

This lens is a favorite among wildlife, sports, and aviation photographers who need reach and versatility in one package. With its impressive 100-500mm focal range, you're covered for everything from sweeping landscapes and intimate close-ups to fast-paced action shots. It's the kind of lens that adapts to your creative vision, whether you're tracking birds in flight or capturing the thrill of the game.

Crafted with Canon's legendary L-series quality, this lens is a stellar build. To get the best performance and fastest AF (autofocus) – especially for capturing fast-moving subjects – pair it with the advanced AF and IBIS (in-body image stabilization) systems of the EOS R5 or R6.

One thing to keep in mind is that the aperture narrows as you zoom in. Unlike the Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM lens, which holds f/5.6 at 400mm, the RF 100-500mm lens stops down to f/7.1 at 500mm. It's a slight trade-off for the extra reach you get, but that's a point that's often worth it for the flexibility and performance you get.

Given the hefty original price tag, this deal is a great offer to invest in this 100-500 telephoto zoom. If it is your first one, you will notice a difference in framing and will be amazed at how close you can get to the wildlife or sports action with this lens.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out other great B&H Bild Expo camera deals that end at MIDNIGHT tonight

You might like...

If you are a Canon shooter or want to become one, check our guide to the best Canon cameras, along with the best Canon standard zoom lenses and best Canon superzoom lenses.