Canon RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM review: the APS-C lens we've waited for

The Canon RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM is an excellent wide-angle lens for Canon's smaller EOS R cameras. With a competitive price, it's an appealing option for newcomers to vlogging, videography, or wide-angle photography. The lens is incredibly compact, especially on cameras like the EOS R100. The 10-18mm delivers sharp, high-contrast photos, although it does exhibit some distortion, especially at the widest setting. Fortunately, this is easily correctable in-camera or through minimal post-processing. The lens' narrow aperture can be a limitation in low-light situations. With its fast and silent STM motor, the RF-S 10-18mm is likely my new top choice for a Canon vlogging lens.

Since it first came onto the scene, the RF-S mount has struggled a little to find its place. With Canon’s need to fill out its lens lineup for its professional RF mount cameras, lenses specifically made for the RF-S mount have been few and far between – and some have even speculated that it might end up meeting the same fate as the EF-M mount used by EOS-M cameras.

The Canon RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM, however, has come along to fill a much-needed hole in the existing lineup for a compact, wide-angle lens for photography and vlogging that gives RF-S cameras a boost.

Canon RF-S 10-18mm: Specifications Autofocus: STM

Lens construction: 12 elements/10 groups

Special Optics: 2x UD, 1x PMO

Diaphragm blades: 7

Aperture: f/4.5-6.3 (max), f/22-32 (min)

Close focusing distance: 0.14m (AF), 0.086m (MF)

Maximum magnification: 0.23x (AF), 0.5x (MF - 10mm)

Image stabilizer: 4 stops (OIS), 6 stops (OIS+IBIS)

Filter diameter: 49mm

Size (diameter x length): 69 x 46.3 mm (2.72 x 1.82 in)

Weight: 150 g (5.29 oz)

Out of the only three Canon RF-S lenses that have been launched before this one, the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM has been the widest lens available for the RF-S mount used by cameras including the Canon EOS R50 or Canon EOS R7. Although I don't think anyone would consider the 18-45mm lens exactly a true wide angle, with an approximately 29-72mm focal length in full frame equivalence.

Luckily RF-S cameras are also able to take on RF lenses, so the Canon RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM have offered slightly wider angles – although not by all that much, equivalent to 24-48mm and 26mm respectively.

Thankfully the Canon RF-S 10-18mm has come to answer the prayers of wide-angle Canon shooters, as well as vloggers itching to get a wider lens for arms-length video. With a full frame equivalence of 16-29mm, the RF-S 10-18mm lens does offer the broadest perspective yet, matching the considerably more premium Canon RF 10-20mm f/4L IS STM.

When it comes to price, although this is still a very affordable lens, at £379 (US price TBC), the RF-S 10-18mm does cost slightly more than the 18-45mm’s $299 / £339 price tag – and making the buying decision even trickier is the $299 / £339 Canon RF 16mm, with its much wider aperture. This makes for a difficult decision of whether you would rather have the wider angle of the 10-18mm, or superior low light performance and background blur of the 16mm. But a more important question first: is the RF-S 10-18mm actually worth buying?

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Canon RF-S 10-18mm: Design & Handling

The Canon RF-S 10-18mm follows Canon’s recent collapsable lens designs, which enable the lens to be remarkably compact when not in use. Although even when I popped the front of the lens out to the first zoom marker, it's still one of the shortest zoom lenses I have used; the entire zoom range only moves the front of the lens in and out a couple of millimeters. This lens is the perfect pocketable-sized companion for a camera like the Canon EOS R50 or Canon EOS R100.

Build quality is good as always with Canon. The lens is made of robust-feeling plastic, although at this price don’t expect to find any weather sealing. The zoom ring is small, but I found it easy enough to turn, with a rigged surface to the plastic, but no rubber or more grippy material.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The lens also has a control ring that can be switched to perform manual focus duties when necessary. It is skinnier than on other larger lenses, but I found it easy enough to locate by feel alone with its diamond pattern. The lens has no manual switches, with all the functions being controlled through the camera, although I don’t really miss them on a lens like this.

The 10-18mm has an STM motor, which makes for smooth silent focusing in videos, locking on to subjects quickly for stills in my testing. Like some of Canon’s most recent designs, you can achieve a better close focusing distance by switching the lens to manual focus, and also get a much higher magnification of half macro size, although I am not sure I would use a lens of this focal length for macro unless I wanted some unique results.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Canon RF-S 10-18mm: Photo Performance

The RF-S 10-18mm puts in a strong performance for a lens of its class, and I was pleasantly surprised by the results of such a tiny optic. The photos are sharp with a good amount of contrast.

I was testing on a very gloomy day, and in some dark environments, which was hindered a little by the narrow aperture of the lens pushing the ISO up to compensate. I am looking forward to testing this under better lighting.

Canon EOS R5 | Canon RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM | 1/250 | f/6.3 | ISO 100 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Diving into the RAW files, the distortion is not quite as bad as some recent lenses, but the lens does suffer from peripheral distortion, especially at 10mm. Based on recent experience and the tiny size of this optic, I did expect the lens to have heavier distortion than it does, but potentially down to the smaller image circle, it isn’t actually too bad.

Saying that, though, the CR2 files from the Canon EOS R5 I tested will need to be corrected in editing software before I can think about using them. Nonetheless, JPEGs and video can be automatically corrected in the camera, and the correction looks pretty flawless.

The RAW CR2 file with no automatic lens corrections applied shows some distortion, especially in the corners (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The sample image as above, but has been corrected using the in-body lens corrections, and the distortion is gone (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Sharpness looks great across the frame, at either end of the lens focal range, with only the very edges of the photos looking a little blurry with odd artifacts. The sharpness isn’t going to rival bigger more expensive lenses, but for the size and price it is more than acceptable.

The field of view at 10mm. Canon EOS R5 | Canon RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM | 1/160 | f/6.3 | ISO 100 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The field of view at 18mm. Canon EOS R5 | Canon RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM | 1/250 | f/5.0 | ISO 100 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Canon RF-S 10-18mm: Early Verdict

The Canon RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM is the perfect wide-angle lens for Canon’s littlest EOS R cameras. The lens is so tiny and compact, paired with something like the EOS R100, it makes an almost pocketable combination. The RF-S 10-18mm is likely the new best Canon RF lens you can buy for vlogging, although faces some stiff competition from the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 with its wider aperture.

Image quality is great for a lens of this size and class, and photos from the 10-18mm are sharp with good contrast. However, the lens does have some issues with distortion (especially at the wide end) but these can be effortlessly corrected in-camera or with minimal work later in editing, so aren’t significant concerns. The narrow aperture is also a bit of an issue in low light, pushing the ISO higher than I would have liked.

The price is competitive, and won’t break the bank, making this a great option for anyone starting out in vlogging, video, or wide-angle photography.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

✅ Buy this if...

You want a great vlogging lens

You want an affordable wide-angle lens

You want a super compact lens for your RF-S camera

🚫 Don't buy this if...

You need a big zoom range

You are looking for maximum image quality

You shoot a lot in low light

