At last! Canon's most affordable 75-300mm telephoto lands in North America

Just a few days ago, this was still a rumor – now it's confirmed. Canon has officially announced that its super affordable and beginner-friendly RF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 lens is coming to North America, and you can pre-order it now.

Earlier this year, I reported on the Canon RF 75-300mm – a new mirrorless lens is a version of Canon's DSLR lens, the EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III – causing a stir overseas, with demand so high it quickly went on backorder.

Now, if you're a North American photography enthusiast, you're in luck. The RF 70-300mm gives you a full-frame equivalent reach of 480mm – that's plenty of reach for exploring wildlife, sports, or just having fun discovering new focal lengths – and it is now available to pre-order for just $219 on Canon's website.

Even better, Canon is bundling the new lens with its EOS R100 – the most affordable mirrorless camera in the EOS R lineup. Designed for first-time mirrorless users or those upgrading from Rebel or EOS M models, the EOS R100 Double Zoom Lens Kit (with both 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 standard zoom and 75-300mm f/4-5.6) – now also available to pre-order at Canon's website, priced at $799.99.

The Canon RF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 will be available to buy on its own - or in a twin-lens kit with the best-selling EOS R100, where it will give an effective focal length range of 112-480mm (Image credit: Canon)

That's a versatile telephoto lens for just $219 or a full mirrorless setup for under $800. Pretty great deals. Saying this, Canon states that specifications, availability, and prices are subject to change without notice. And that the actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary, so if you want this optic or bundle, you don't want to wait for too long.

And there's a reason this lens is priced so attractively. The RF 75-300mm doesn't include optical image stabilization. That means you'll need steady hands – or ideally a tripod – to avoid blur, especially when zoomed all the way in. Some might rely on in-body image stabilization (IBIS), but keep in mind that many of Canon's beginner camera bodies don't include IBIS (like the R100). But at just 507g, this lens is lightweight and easy to carry.

This lens is really meant for enthusiasts or beginners who want to explore longer focal lengths without spending a ton. It's a great way to experiment with telephoto photography on a budget.

But if you're a professional looking for fast autofocus, super-sharp results, and weather sealing – this lens probably isn't going to meet your needs. As mentioned, the RF 75-300mm is a mirrorless update of one of Canon's older DSLR lenses, the EF 75-300mm, which didn't have the best reputation. And unfortunately, some of those quirks are still here.

So, it's not perfect, but at this price, it's a great lens if you're getting started or shoot casually, it's a fun, flexible option – and a nice stepping stone into the world of telephoto photography.

If you want to discover more options, Canon offers some other telephoto lenses that are priced below four figures, including the crop sensor RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM, and the full-frame RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM and RF 800mm f/11 IS STM.

