At last! Canon's most affordable 75-300mm telephoto lands in North America
Great news for US photographers: the versatile Canon RF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 for mirrorless cameras is launching stateside – for just US$219, ideal for beginner and enthusiast photographers on a budget
Just a few days ago, this was still a rumor – now it's confirmed. Canon has officially announced that its super affordable and beginner-friendly RF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 lens is coming to North America, and you can pre-order it now.
Earlier this year, I reported on the Canon RF 75-300mm – a new mirrorless lens is a version of Canon's DSLR lens, the EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III – causing a stir overseas, with demand so high it quickly went on backorder.
Now, if you're a North American photography enthusiast, you're in luck. The RF 70-300mm gives you a full-frame equivalent reach of 480mm – that's plenty of reach for exploring wildlife, sports, or just having fun discovering new focal lengths – and it is now available to pre-order for just $219 on Canon's website.
Even better, Canon is bundling the new lens with its EOS R100 – the most affordable mirrorless camera in the EOS R lineup. Designed for first-time mirrorless users or those upgrading from Rebel or EOS M models, the EOS R100 Double Zoom Lens Kit (with both 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 standard zoom and 75-300mm f/4-5.6) – now also available to pre-order at Canon's website, priced at $799.99.
That's a versatile telephoto lens for just $219 or a full mirrorless setup for under $800. Pretty great deals. Saying this, Canon states that specifications, availability, and prices are subject to change without notice. And that the actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary, so if you want this optic or bundle, you don't want to wait for too long.
And there's a reason this lens is priced so attractively. The RF 75-300mm doesn't include optical image stabilization. That means you'll need steady hands – or ideally a tripod – to avoid blur, especially when zoomed all the way in. Some might rely on in-body image stabilization (IBIS), but keep in mind that many of Canon's beginner camera bodies don't include IBIS (like the R100). But at just 507g, this lens is lightweight and easy to carry.
This lens is really meant for enthusiasts or beginners who want to explore longer focal lengths without spending a ton. It's a great way to experiment with telephoto photography on a budget.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
But if you're a professional looking for fast autofocus, super-sharp results, and weather sealing – this lens probably isn't going to meet your needs. As mentioned, the RF 75-300mm is a mirrorless update of one of Canon's older DSLR lenses, the EF 75-300mm, which didn't have the best reputation. And unfortunately, some of those quirks are still here.
So, it's not perfect, but at this price, it's a great lens if you're getting started or shoot casually, it's a fun, flexible option – and a nice stepping stone into the world of telephoto photography.
If you want to discover more options, Canon offers some other telephoto lenses that are priced below four figures, including the crop sensor RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM, and the full-frame RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM and RF 800mm f/11 IS STM.
You might like...
For more lens options, browse the best telephoto lenses for Canon, or take a look at the best cameras for wildlife photography.
Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.