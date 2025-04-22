Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD superzoom supercharged for Canon RF and Nikon Z mounts

Tamron has announced a new all-in-one superzoom lens for Nikon Z-mount and Canon RF-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras. The Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (Model B061) is a reworked version of a lens first available in Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts that was released in 2021, and at the time was the world's first APS-C-format lens for mirrorless cameras to achieve a zoom ratio of 16.6x. We were impressed with these previous incarnations of the lens, as you'll see in our 4.5-star review.

The 16.6x zoom range lets you shoot everything from wide-angle to ultra-telephoto focal lengths, all without needing to change lenses. Designed exclusively for APS-C format sensors, it gives an effective focal length of 27-450mm on Nikon cameras with their 1.5x crop factor and 29-480mm on Canon cameras when taking their 1.6x multiplier into account. Combined with its compact design, the generous zoom range makes it ideal for use as a travel lens to capture a diverse range of subjects, including landscapes, snapshots, portraits, wildlife, and sports.

Unlike the Canon model, the Nikon version of the lens doesn't have switches for auto/manual focus and turning vibration compensation on and off, so these options will have to be selected via in-camera menus (Image credit: Tamron)

A minimum focus distance of just 0.15m (5.9in) at the wide-angle end, combined with a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2, makes it ideal for close-ups too, capturing a very high level of detail equivalent to half-size macro. A high-speed, high-precision VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism and Tamron's VC (Vibration Compensation) stabilization enable fast, accurate focus while minimizing the effects of camera shake for sharper shots.

Rival third-party lens maker Sigma has since released the Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS | C, which goes a little wider and has an even bigger zoom ratio of 18.75x, although this lens is a little slower at the telephoto end of the zoom range, with an f/6.7 rather than f/6.3 aperture.

A release date and pricing for the new Canon and Nikon variations of the Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD are yet to be announced, but the Sony and Fujifilm versions cost around $699 / £529 / AU$1,099, and I would expect a similar price tag to these models.