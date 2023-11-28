Astrihori launches new macro lens that can see round corners

By Ben Andrews
published

Because you just can't have enough weird and wonderful lenses for creating spectacular close-ups

Astrihori 28mm F13 2X Macro Periprobe
(Image credit: Astrihori)

Today AstrHori has launched its third macro probe lens: the 28mm F13 2X Macro Periprobe. Not to be confused with the company's existing 28mm F13 Full-frame 2X Macro Probe lens, this new version has a front lens element angled through 90 degrees so it faces out of the side of the lens barrel, rather than the front end. This angled 'periscope' perspective may seem like a minor revision, but it opens up some intriguing new creative effects: try pointing the lens down into the undergrowth, or a stream, while that 90-degree lens angle captures a horizontal bug-eye view of the scene ahead. And thanks to a 25cm waterproof tip, you can immerse the front of the lens underwater.

(Image credit: Astrihori)

While the 90-degree probe extension may be new to the AstrHori range, it looks as though the rear section of the lens - that which incorporates the majority of the elements and controls - has been carried over from the existing 28mm F13 2X Macro Probe lens - the two appear outwardly identical at least. This would mean the new periprobe version inherits the a 21-element, 16-group optical stack with an f/13-40 aperture range and a 7-blade diaphragm. We do know that the rear section measures 140mm in length, while the periprobe extension adds a further 340mm, giving a total lens length of 480mm.

(Image credit: Astrihori)

If all this sounds vaguely familiar, Laowa tried something similar in 2022 when it released the Laowa 24mm T14 2x PeriProbe: another 90-degree periscope lens, and a development of Laowa's pre-existing 24mm f/14 2x Macro Probe.

The AstrHori 28mm F13 2X Macro Periprobe will be available for Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Canon EF and L-mount cameras, plus it's available in PL cinema mount. Expect to pay US$939/£839 for the standard version, while $1369 buys you the 'package version', which we assume includes a forward-facing probe extension in addition to the 90-degree periprobe attachment.

(Image credit: Astrihori)

Check out the best LED light panels and the best tripods which will help you take even better macro photos!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles