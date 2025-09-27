Who makes the sensor inside your Nikon camera? (Hint: it isn't just Sony!)

Ever wondered who makes the image sensor inside your camera?

If you shoot with Canon or Sony it's easy, as those are the only two brands that fabricate their own sensors. For everyone else, though – whether it's Nikon, Fujifilm, OM System or any other company – sensor production is handled by external foundries.

To be clear, while some brands do buy off-the-shelf sensors, many do in fact engineer their own designs – they just have them manufactured by someone else. And in the case of Nikon, everyone assumes that they're all made by Sony… but this isn't the case!

During the launch of the Nikon ZR, when chatting about who fabs the sensor, I found myself in an interesting exchange. "It's not who you think it is," I was told. "Everyone thinks it's Sony, but it's not."

Nikon itself remains very tightlipped about what's under the hood in each camera, so I did a little digging to see what I could uncover…

The Nikon Z6 III / ZR sensor is speculated to be made by TowerJazz (Image credit: Nikon)

Who makes Nikon's sensors?

While Sony doesn't make all of Nikon's sensors, it has certainly made lots of them dating all the way back to the DSLR days.

From what I can tell, of the modern mirrorless lineup, Sony makes the sensors for the full-frame Z7, Z7 II, Z8 and Z9. (There is an assumption that the Z6 and Z6 II sensor is based on the one in the D750, which is also made by Sony.)

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For its APS-C cameras, the sensors for the Z30, Z50, Z50 II and Zfc are made by TowerJazz. It's widely believed that the sensors in Red cameras are also fabricated by TowerJazz. It's rumored that the sensor for the Z7 III will be made by the company, and it would stand to reason that the ZR / Z6 III sensor is produced there as well.

Going back to the Big N's first generation of mirrorless cameras, the now-discontinued Nikon 1 series, the sensors appear to have been designed in-house but manufactured by Aptina.

And for the golden era of DSLRs, the bulk of sensor fabrication seems to have been performed by Sony. A handful were made by Toshiba (whose sensor business was purchased by Sony in 2015), Renesas and Matsushita (the Japanese name for Panasonic, before adopting the name globally in 2008).

The sensor inside the Nikon D3 / D3S was made by Matsushita – which you'll know by its current name, Panasonic (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon camera sensors by manufacturer

This list has been compiled from various sources, primarily a list maintained by Nikon Rumors and a report by (of all people) Canon Rumors.

It's not exhaustive and only covers interchangeable lens cameras – so it doesn't include the brand's long line of compact cameras, for example. Still, it paints a very interesting picture of the sensors inside Nikon's bodies over the years…

Nikon Z9 – 45.7MP CMOS Sony

Nikon Z8 – 45.7MP CMOS Sony

Nikon Z7 / Z7 II – 45.7MP CMOS Sony

Nikon Z30 – 20.9MP CMOS TowerJazz

Nikon Z50 / Z50 II – 20.9MP CMOS TowerJazz

Nikon Zfc – 20.9MP CMOS TowerJazz

Nikon D1 – 2.7MP Sony

Nikon D1h – 2.7MP Sony

Nikon D1x – 5.47MP Sony

Nikon D2h – 4MP LBCAST (?)

Nikon D2hs – 4MP LBCAST (?)

Nikon D2x – 12MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D3 – 12MP CMOS (Panasonic?)

Nikon D3s – 12MP CMOS (Panasonic?)

Nikon D3x – 24MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D4 – 16MP CMOS (Renesas / Toshiba?)

Nikon D4s – 16MP CMOS (Renesas / Toshiba?)

Nikon D5 – 20.8MP CMOS Sony

Nikon Df – 16MP CMOS (Renesas / Toshiba?)

Nikon D40 – 6MP CCD Sony

Nikon D40x – 10MP CCD Sony

Nikon D50 – 6MP CCD Sony

Nikon D60 – 10MP CCD Sony

Nikon D70 – 6MP CCD Sony

Nikon D80 – 10MP CCD Sony

Nikon D90 – 12MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D100 – 6MP CCD Sony

Nikon D200 – 10MP CCD Sony

Nikon D300 – 12MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D500 – 20.9MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D600 – 24MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D610 – 24MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D700: 12 MP CMOS (Panasonic?)

Nikon D750 – 24MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D800 / D800E – 36MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D810 / D810A – 36MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D850 – 45MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D7000 – 16MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D7100 – 24MP CMOS Toshiba

Nikon D7200 – 24MP CMOS Toshiba

Nikon D3000 – 10MP CCD Sony

Nikon D3100 – 14MP CMOS (Renesas?)

Nikon D3200 – 24MP CMOS (Renesas?)

Nikon D3300 – 24MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D5000 – 12MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D5100 – 16MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D5200 – 24MP CMOS Toshiba

Nikon D5300 – 24MP CMOS Sony

Nikon D5500 – 24MP CMOS Sony

Nikon 1 S1 – 10.1MP CMOS Aptina

Nikon 1 S2 – 14MP CMOS Aptina

Nikon 1 J1 – 10.1MP CMOS Aptina

Nikon 1 J2 – 10.1MP CMOS Aptina

Nikon 1 J3 – 14MP CMOS Aptina

Nikon 1 J4 – 18MP CMOS Aptina

Nikon 1 J5 – 20.8MP CMOS Aptina

Nikon 1 AW1 – 14MP CMOS Aptina

Nikon 1 V1 – 10.1MP CMOS Aptina

Nikon 1 V2 – 14MP CMOS Aptina

Nikon 1 V3 – 18MP CMOS Aptina

Obviously, there's far more to a camera than just who makes the image sensor. Indeed, I don't think you could possibly tell who makes your sensor unless you actually look it up!

And even cameras that use the same sensors add their own customization and fine-tuning. The Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad X systems both use the same 100MP Sony chip, for example, but each deploys it very differently.

Everything from the image processor and color science to the autofocus and lens mount to the menu design and ergonomics makes every camera unique. Still, it's interesting to see whose DNA is in the most fundamental part of Nikon's cameras over the years!

You might also like…

Take a look at the best Nikon cameras, along with the best Nikon lenses for DSLRs and the best Nikon Z lenses for mirrorless cameras.