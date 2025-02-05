I reckon the Nikon 1 J5 might be the most affordable retro-themed mirrorless camera on the market, but is it (and was it) ever any good?
The pinnacle of Nikon’s short-lived 1 system has got the looks that kill. But is it at all relevant today and was that tiny 1-inch sensor ever any good in the first place?
Nowadays, Nikon’s penchant for retro flair is well known, thanks to the Nikon Zfc and Nikon Zf. But back in 2015, the Nikon 1 J5 was a huge departure from the legendary manufacturer’s bulbous DSLRs and even the sleek, modern look of its own family of ultra-compact mirrorless cameras that made up the Nikon 1 system. The Nikon 1 J5, then, stands out as a vintage throwback among the rest of the system’s colorful array of avant-garde bodies such as the Nikon 1 S1. Squint a little and you’d be forgiven for thinking the Nikon 1 J5 is an OM System / Olympus or Fujifilm camera. And in fact, it shares a lot of similarities with, say, Olympus’ PEN range, but with an even smaller sensor.
And it was that small 1-inch sensor that drew the most criticism during the 1 system’s short reign. Nikon designated these 13.2 x 8.8mm sensors as CX, to fit neatly alongside its DX (APS-C) and FX (full-frame) cameras. With the release of the Nikon 1 J5, it’s obvious Nikon was attempting to shift the narrative because the J5 was the first and only Nikon 1 camera to boast a backside-illuminated sensor. This 20.8MP CMOS sensor was powered by the, then, new EXPEED 5A image-processing engine. And the J5’s image quality really is admirable and arguably the best in the 1 system line-up, so long as you manage your expectations. This is a tiny sensor after all.
Another boon for the Nikon 1 J5 was a couple of specs it more or less borrowed from the Nikon 1 V3, which launched the year prior. Namely, its surprisingly zippy autofocus, thanks to its hybrid AF system and 105 phase-detection AF points. As well as its ability to perform 20fps burst shooting while using AF. At the time, Nikon claimed that the J5’s burst shooting – like the V3 before it – was unbeaten by any other digital camera with interchangeable lenses. Quite the accolade for a little 1-inch mirrorless system. The Nikon 1 J5 was also the first Nikon camera to shoot 4K video. But with its framerate capped at 15p, this was more of a vanity feature as opposed to anything useful.
Physically, the camera’s top plate features a mini pop-up flash, mode dial, and command dial. On the back, you’ll find another command dial, which works akin to Canon’s Quick Control Dial, and a tilting rear LCD screen. There’s also an Fn button on the front of the camera. Like the Nikon 1 V3, you get a welcome thumb grip, lacking on some of the other models.
So, would I recommend the Nikon 1 J5 today? Well, if you’re a photographer with a small budget and you have your heart set on a retro-themed, interchangeable-lens, mirrorless camera, it’s still a decent option, provided you’re willing to work with a 1-inch sensor. It's also a great shout if you want a highly portable camera with the versatility of interchangeable optics. If you want a bigger sensor and budget isn’t an option, the most comparable cameras available right now would probably be the Olympus PEN E-P7 and Fujifilm X-M5.
And if you’re a bonafide Nikon fan, like me, with an appreciation of all things vintage, then the aging Nikon Zfc is still an easy recommendation. Its incredibly authentic form factor and physical controls, and access to Nikon's superb range of Z-mount lenses are rivaled only by its full-frame sibling, the Nikon Zf.
