The best Nikon D3300 deals in September 2021

Looking for the best price on the Nikon D3300? Congratulations, you've come to the right place! The Nikon D3300 was one of the very best entry-level cameras, thanks to its ease of use, quality results and its low price.

But as the D3300 is no longer a current model, you will probably find that you will find better deals for the D3400, or for the D3500, if you want to buy new. However, you can find some good deals on this older but still worthy model, if you look at some of the secondhand deals - which are likely to be attractive if you are looking for a starter DSLR for use at college, say.

The D3300 offers users a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, which is more than enough for wall-worthy enlargements, together with Nikon's EXPEED 4 processing power. This is supported by 11 AF points, a 3in LCD screen with a 921k-dot resolution, and a range of Picture Controls that let you switch between different color options and styles to suit whatever it is you're shooting.

For a camera aimed at a novice user, it even holds a few surprises. Nikon has, for example, chosen to drop the optical low-pass filter from the front of the sensor, which is excellent news as it means images will show more detail than usual. 5fps burst shooting is also strong for such a camera, and means that you can capture the perfect shot of a subject in motion.

You can even plug a stereo microphone into the camera if you want to improve on audio quality when recording videos, which is surprising to find on such an affordable body. Understandably on such a model, we don't get 4K video recording, but we do get the next best thing: Full HD video to 60p.

And, of course, as a camera from a highly respected system, the Nikon D3300 is compatible with an exhaustive range of lenses, from simple everyday optics to super-telephoto and exotic Perspective Control types. You also have access to many accessories, from powerful flashguns right down to a wireless adapter.

Looking for the best price on the Nikon D3300? Simply scroll on down.

Nikon D3300 key specs: An excellent set of specs at a temptingly low price Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Nikon F | Screen: 3in fixed screen, 921k dots | Viewfinder: Optical | Max burst speed: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner No low-pass filter Lightweight and tiny No touchscreen Screen fixed in place

