Fujifilm’s budget cameras have long been named with an extra digit added from their high-end counterparts, the X-T50 being the cheap alternative to the X-T5. But Fujifilm’s X-T series is now a trio of budget, mid, and pro models with the launch of the Fujifilm X-T30 III, a budget mirrorless that brings the X-T series' iconic retro look to a camera that sits just above the price of the budget vlogger X-M5.

Making the X-T series a threesome has created three different price levels for photographers looking for Fujifilm’s iconic retro dials, but it has also made the decision on which affordable Fujifilm to choose that much harder.

Coming in at $1,149 / £999 / CA$1,449 bundled with the new kit lens, the X-T30 III joins a list of other affordable kits along with the X-M5, X-S20, and X-T50. That’s going to make the decision on which option to pick even more challenging for photographers looking for a kit at an entry-level price point.

Image 1 of 2 The Fujifilm X-T30 III (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World) The Fujifilm X-M5 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Fujifilm X-M5 remains the brand’s most affordable mirrorless, a compact, vlogging-focused camera. But despite carrying the same 26.1MP resolution, the difference between the X-M5 and X-T30 III is clear. The X-M5 is a vlogging-focused, compact mirrorless that’s tiny and simple to use. The X-T30 puts that same sensor into a body that may be a bit larger, but still has Fujifilm’s iconic retro top dials and a viewfinder.

Image 1 of 2 The Fujifilm X-T30 III (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World) The Fujifilm X-T50 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The difference between the X-T30 III and X-T50 is less in the body style and more in the specs. The X-T50 has a 40.1MP sensor to the X-T30 III’s 26MP. The X-T50 also still has sensor shift stabilization, where the X-T30 III only has digital stabilization (but it is paired with a stabilized kit lens).

The existing camera that’s arguably the closest to the new X-T30 III is the Fujifilm X-S20. It has the same resolution and processor, though it still has sensor-shift stabilization. The XS-20 and X-T30 III both have viewfinders, but design is key to the differences between the two. The X-T30 III has Fujifilm’s retro-inspired dials with a labeled shutter speed dial and exposure compensation. The X-S20 still has lots of dials, but it has a more DSLR-like control scheme with a mode dial.

The X-T30 III is meant to balance retro style with a compact design, which means it doesn’t have a grip as large as the X-S20. In fact, the X-T30 II is even lighter than the X-E5, Fujifilm’s mid-tier compact mirrorless, though it's taller and deeper thanks to the centered viewfinder.

The launch of the X-T30 III makes choosing a budget Fujifilm camera a bit more challenging. Yet, I think the X-T30 III has a clear audience – it’s geared for photographers who want something retro and compact that still has a viewfinder, but doesn’t reach the price of the X-T50 or the larger size of the X-S20.

I’m glad the X-T30 III exists as a budget option that keeps those retro dials and a compact size. The break from Fujifilm’s usual naming conventions, though, I find a bit curious. When Fujifilm moves on to the X-T6 and X-T7, and X-T8 in the future, are we going to have an X-T30 IV, V, and VI? I feel like an X-T500 could be a bit clearer on its position in the lineup.

