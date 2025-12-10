Learning Adobe Photoshop comes with an entire mini dictionary of photo-editing terms – but using Photoshop within ChatGPT requires knowing none of those. Photoshop now exists within ChatGPT, opening up natural language agentic photo editing, all without a Photoshop subscription.

On Wednesday, December 10, Adobe announced that Photoshop – alongside Adobe Express and Acrobat – are now available inside ChatGPT without a subscription. Importantly, those adjustments are "standard Photoshop edits and not generative edits," an Adobe spokesperson told Digital Camera World, which means the resulting image is AI edited, not AI generated.

The announcement rolls out first in the US, using ChatGPT on desktop, web, and iOS apps. Adobe indicates that the tool is expected to come to the UK and EU in the "near future," along with Android support coming soon.

The software giant already has plans for bringing additional programs into ChatGPT, adding that “this is just the beginning, we will continue to add new capabilities to our apps in ChatGPT in the coming weeks.”

The launch gives ChatGPT users the ability to ask for photo edits using natural language, such as “make this photo brighter” without knowing photography jargon like “exposure.” The Photoshop that’s integrated into the chatbot can tackle both edits to the entire picture and adjustments to only a small portion of the image.

(Image credit: Adobe)

The chatbot doesn’t stop at just making the requested adjustment though – the tool gives users sliders to tweak the results. Users also have the option to open the image in the web browser version of Photoshop for further adjustments.

ChatGPT users can call on the longstanding photo editor to edit their work by starting a prompt with “Adobe Photoshop” or by choosing Photoshop from the + icon dropdown menu.

The ChatGPT integration doesn't come with all of Photoshop's tools, but it is meant for those new to Photoshop and includes adjustments to contrast, brightness, and exposure, as well as adjustments to the background and applying creative effects. The integration also has a shortcut to continue editing inside Photoshop Web, or to open the image in the full-featured Photoshop.

(Image credit: Adobe)

I watched a demo of the tool ahead of the announcement. Adobe Principal Director Evangelist Paul Trani showed how users could ask for something specific, such as taking a photo of New York City and asking “give it a vintage look, except for the taxis.”

Trani also demonstrated how the AI could respond to less specific requests. When asked a simple “add special effects,” ChatGPT-Photoshop came up with a few different suggestions, showing a preview of the different ideas on the photo.

The ChatGPT partnership isn’t the first time Adobe has added agentic photo editing – an AI agent that edits photos for you – to Photoshop. In October, Adobe announced agentic photo editing for Photoshop, but the feature is still only a private beta and only in Photoshop Web. Integrating the longstanding editing software directly into ChatGPT brings agentic photo editing to the AI’s 800 million users.

"This builds on the foundational investments we've made in AI assistants across our own apps and allows us to meet customers where they already are as working with AI agents become the starting point for accomplishing everyday tasks. And for anyone who wants the full power of our tools it's seamless to move from ChatGPT into our native apps,” said Adobe Digital Media Chief Technology Officer Ely Greenfield.

Adobe says the feature "preserves the quality of the image." The company notes that ChatGPT performs Photoshop edits for the user, but it does not regenerate a new image. The original resolution of the image is also preserved, unlike some of the resolution limitations on some generative AI.

Because ChatGPT is applying Photoshop edits and not generating a new image, Adobe says that Content Credentials and other AI watermarking tools are not added to the image.

A perk for ChatGPT users may also be a point of contention among photographers, as Photoshop inside ChatGPT is free. Meanwhile, using generative AI inside Photoshop requires generative credits, which can drive up the cost of Photoshop (beyond the subscription alone) for heavy AI users.

Photoshop inside ChatGPT is rolling out on December 10 to the AI chatbot.

Editor's note: This post was updated with additional comments from Adobe.

