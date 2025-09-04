The Sony A7 III is STILL the best entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera on a budget

The Sony A7 III offers pro-level features at a beginner friendly price – and it's still a top pick in 2025

It may not be the newest camera, but the Sony A7 III is one of the most affordable entry points into full-frame photography and one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras, giving you all you need – even in 2025.

The Sony A7 III was launched in 2018, but it still holds up against newer models like the Canon EOS R6 (2020) or Nikon Z6 III (2024), especially for its price. While the Sony A7 IV might be better on paper, it costs significantly more. And the A7 III gives you 90% of the performance at 60-70% of the cost. You can find the Sony A7 III at trusted retailers like MPB for around $824-1,279 / £424-1,019, depending on condition.

The Sony A7 III offers you a great depth of field, dynamic range and low-light performance – big advantages over crop-sensor rivals. It shares autofocus (AF) technology with Sony’s flagship A9, a professional sports camera.

It’s built to last with its weather-sealed magnesium alloy body and it’s not just great for photography; it also features uncropped 4K video (except at 30p), ideal for vloggers and aspiring filmmakers.

Why the Sony A7 III is a great (beginner) camera

Just like its predecessors, the A7 II and the A7 , the A7 III has a 24MP sensor (Image credit: Future)

Advanced autofocus that does the work for you

The Sony A7 III has a super-smart AF system with 693 phase-detection points and Eye AF, which can even detect and track your subject’s eyes. So you don’t have to worry about missing focus or learning complex focus techniques right away – the camera helps you get sharp results easily, and you can concentrate on exposing the image.

Excellent image quality without overwhelming file sizes

You heard about 60MP sensors, but you actually don’t need those. The 24MP of the Sony A7 III gives you beautiful, detailed images that are quickly edited and shared, without eating up your memory card or slowing down your computer. Arguably, 24MP gives you the perfect balance between quality and practicality.

Fast continuous shooting to capture every moment

You can shoot up to 10 frames per second (fps) with the Sony A7 III. This means, when shooting in continuous mode and pressing the shutter down, the camera is automatically recording 10fps, enabling you to capture the moment of fast-moving subjects without missing the shot you’re after.

Long battery life means less fuss

The Sony A7 III can shoot over 700 photos on a single charge, far more than many other mirrorless cameras! This is a big plus when you’re out and about to explore a city or capture your next adventure in nature. So you can focus on learning and enjoying photography, without carrying extra batteries or constantly checking power.

Comfortable, durable, and beginner-proof design

Its build is solid, it’s easy to hold and it has useful features like a tilting touchscreen and dual card slots. Giving you a camera that is tough for real-world use. For example, if one memory card fails, you’ve got a backup!

