Older cameras tend to have the steepest discounts, but I just spotted a lowest-ever price on a new compact retro mirrorless that even beats Amazon's price. The OM System OM-3 is a five-star rated mirrorless camera that’s currently at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, but Adorama has a hidden coupon that takes an additional $105 off the kit or $90 off the body-only sale price.

The OM System OM-3 is a retro yet small mirrorless that feels very much like a continuation of the popular Olympus PEN series. Reviewer James Artius – who is an OM System shooter himself – gave the camera five stars, calling it the “perfect camera for me” thanks to its a compact retro design mixed with flagship technology on the inside.

According to Amazon price trackers, the OM System OM-3 is at its lowest-ever price right now at $2,099 paired with a 12-24mm kit lens or $1,799 body-only. But, photo specialty store Adorama matches that sale price but adds a hidden automatic coupon on top of that. The hidden coupon is for $90 off the body only, making it $1,709, or $105 on the kit, making it $1,994 after both discounts are applied.

The reason to opt for the OM System OM-3 is for its mix of a compact, retro design with the high-end features packed inside. The OM-3 has a classic SLR-style look with film-like top dials and a weather-sealed metal construction. But, packed inside is some of the same tech that’s in the brand’s OM-1 Mark II flagship, including fast autofocus, 50 fps bursts, and computational photography.

While the OM-3 packs in high-end tech in a gorgeous body, it’s a Micro Four Thirds camera that has just 20.4MP without using the high-res mode. The camera also only has a single card slot and lacks a joystick and grip. Still, the OM-3 carries enough features to secure a five-star review rating and a hard-earned spot on the list of the best retro cameras.

