The OM System OM-3 is a retro mirrorless with flagship-level tech – and a hidden coupon that beats Amazon's lowest-ever price
Older cameras tend to have the steepest discounts, but I just spotted a lowest-ever price on a new compact retro mirrorless that even beats Amazon's price. The OM System OM-3 is a five-star rated mirrorless camera that’s currently at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, but Adorama has a hidden coupon that takes an additional $105 off the kit or $90 off the body-only sale price.
The OM System OM-3 is a retro yet small mirrorless that feels very much like a continuation of the popular Olympus PEN series. Reviewer James Artius – who is an OM System shooter himself – gave the camera five stars, calling it the “perfect camera for me” thanks to its a compact retro design mixed with flagship technology on the inside.
According to Amazon price trackers, the OM System OM-3 is at its lowest-ever price right now at $2,099 paired with a 12-24mm kit lens or $1,799 body-only. But, photo specialty store Adorama matches that sale price but adds a hidden automatic coupon on top of that. The hidden coupon is for $90 off the body only, making it $1,709, or $105 on the kit, making it $1,994 after both discounts are applied.
A $200 discount paired with a $90 instant coupon makes this Adorama deal the lowest I've seen for the new OM System OM-3.
The bundle with a kit lens is also at its lowest-ever price with a hidden coupon, making it $1,994 paired with a kit lens.
Want to make the OM-3 feel more like a compact camera? Try it with the 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ pancake lens, which is also on sale.
The reason to opt for the OM System OM-3 is for its mix of a compact, retro design with the high-end features packed inside. The OM-3 has a classic SLR-style look with film-like top dials and a weather-sealed metal construction. But, packed inside is some of the same tech that’s in the brand’s OM-1 Mark II flagship, including fast autofocus, 50 fps bursts, and computational photography.
While the OM-3 packs in high-end tech in a gorgeous body, it’s a Micro Four Thirds camera that has just 20.4MP without using the high-res mode. The camera also only has a single card slot and lacks a joystick and grip. Still, the OM-3 carries enough features to secure a five-star review rating and a hard-earned spot on the list of the best retro cameras.
