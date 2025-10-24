Sony ZV-E10 drops by £100 in this hot vlogging camera deal
Grab a Sony ZV-E10 camera with 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 for just £549
Sony's mini mirrorless camera the ZV-E10 has just dropped by £100 - bringing the zoom kit down to a very tempting £549, which equals the lowest price we have seen on this model.
If you’re a content creator looking for a step up from the best camera phones, then the Sony ZV-E10 is worth considering. And with this tasty bundle including a Sony E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens and Sony E Series 128GB UHS-II 270MB/Sec SDXC Card to boot, you’ve everything you need to start creating content immediately.
Satisfy your vlogging needs and bag a Sony ZV-E10 and16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for just £549.
Prior to the release of its successor the Sony ZV-E10 II, the Sony ZV-E10 was one of the best cameras for vlogging. At its launch, it was cheaper than even the entry-level Sony A6100 and now it's even more affordable. If you're on the hunt for a cut-price interchangeable lens camera that's perfect for vlogging and a step up from your camera phone, then the Sony ZV-E10 is worth looking at.
Digital Camera World gave it a very respectable four stars, praising its AF features and performance, vari-angle screen and clip-on wind muffler. This little video-centric camera is built around a 24.2-MP APS-C CMOS sensor, boasts 425 phase-detection AF and 425 contrast-detection AF points, 4K UHD video up to 30p and a maximum burst rate of 11fps.
The absence of a viewfinder puts this firmly in the video camp and at just 0.76lbs / 346g it's an extremely compact offering for content creators on the go. And at £549 via Park Cameras, along with a lens, if you're not bothered about a vlogging camera with the very latest specs, this represents an affordable and substantial upgrade if you've been using a camera phone.
Interested in all things vlogging? Check out the best lenses for vlogging and the best microphone for vlogging.
