The compact camera trend has driven up demand in a big way – and prices with it. Finding a discount on a compact camera is becoming exceedingly hard to do. But the start of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has brought a significant price drop on a popular Sony budget compact camera: The Sony ZV-1F.

The Sony ZV-1F is a compact camera geared for vlogging with its 4K video and flip-out screen. But the larger one-inch sensor, bright f/2 lens, and quick autofocus that makes the camera excellent for vlogging is handy for still photography too. There are better compact cameras, but few offer a larger one-inch sensor at this price point like the Sony ZV-1F.

The Sony ZV-1F typically sells for $599 / £499 / CA$650, but the price has temporarily dropped in the US, the UK, and Canada.

US Deal 🇺🇲

Save $101 Sony ZV-1F: was $599 now $498 at Adorama In the US, the Sony ZV-1F has dropped by $100 – and the deal isn’t exclusive to Prime subscribers during Prime Big Deal Days either. Adorama has dropped the price to $498 and also includes a free SD card and compact camera case. (Amazon has the same price on the compact camera, but doesn’t include the extra freebies).

UK Deal 🇬🇧

Canada Deal 🇨🇦

Sony ZV-1F: was CA$650 now CA$548 at Amazon Shoppers in Canada can similarly find a discount on the Sony ZV-1F, where the price has dropped from $650 to $548 on Amazon. The deal doesn't appear to be exclusive to Prime members.

The larger sensor and bright lens make the Sony ZV-1F a fantastic camera for the price point – enough so that it made the list of the best Sony cameras. The biggest disappointment on the ZV-1F is that it only has digital stabilization, and it isn’t that great for taking video while moving around. The built-in lens has some edge softness, and still photographers may also miss the lack of a viewfinder.

The Sony ZV-1F isn’t perfect, but competing cameras that also have a one-inch or similar sensor like the Canon PowerShot V1 or the Sony RX100 VII sit at significantly higher price points. If I wanted a compact camera that could handle both videos and photos, but couldn’t spend more than $500 / £450 / $550 CAD, the Sony ZV-1F would be at the top of my list.

