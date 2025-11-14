This little all-rounder camera gets you everything you need to shoot straight away - and is now just $798

If you're looking for a mirrorless camera that's compact, easy to use, and delivers great image quality, this limited kit deal is hard to ignore.

The Sony A6100 + 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 II Basic Bundle is now available for $798 at B&H.

With this deal, you save $150 on the mirrorless duo's original price tag of $948 and get a 64GB memory card and a bag for free.

Sony A6100 Basic Bundle: was $948 now $798 at BHPhoto Save $150 at B&H The compact Sony A6100 features a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, Real-Time Tracking Autofocus, 4K video recording, and a flip-up screen for selfies/vlogging. The versatile 16-50mm wide zoom is great for everything from portraits to landscapes. This bundle also includes: ProGrade Digital 64GB Strontium UHS-I SDXC Memory Card and Ruggard Hunter 25 DSLR Holster Bag

We rated the Sony A6100 as one of the best cheap cameras. At just 396 grams (14.0 oz) with the battery and memory card included, the Sony A6100 is ideal if you're looking for a lightweight and versatile camera that won't hold you back.

The A6100 is a mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP APS-C sensor and features real-time tracking AF (autofocus) – perfect for capturing sharp shots of moving subjects like fast-paced street scenes.

The 180-degree flip-up screen makes it a solid option for selfies or travel vlogging, and with 4K video at 30fps, your travel clips will look polished and smooth. And its battery life is excellent, offering over 400 shots per charge.

This bundle includes the E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II optic. The 16-50mm lens covers wide-angle to standard zoom – great for landscapes, street photography, and group shots.

While the A6100 is not weather-sealed and lacks in-body stabilization, those are easy to work around. A mini tripod or using stabilized lenses (like the ones included here) makes a big difference in low light. For most travelers and beginner photographers, these trade-offs are minimal.

This kit is genuinely fun to shoot with. And a deal that gets you this mirrorless setup, including a 65GB memory card and bag for under $800, is rare – this is the time to go for it.