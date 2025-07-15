Are you trying to figure out the best beginner camera to start your photography journey? It's easy to feel overwhelmed when you look at all the entry-level cameras out there – so many options, so many features and so many opinions. You might have even thought about asking ChatGPT for advice, since it seems like the go-to for quick, detailed answers these days.

As a professional photographer myself, I was curious what ChatGPT would recommend. I was sure that AI would not suggest complete nonsense, but still – and as the headline suggests, my opinion doesn't quite line up with what it said. According to ChatGPT, the best overall camera is the Canon EOS R50: "Why it's great: Compact, easy to use, great image quality, and Canon’s beginner-friendly interface."

Yeah, I get that – but I don't think it's the best choice for a true beginner.

I believe there's a better camera to start with: the Canon EOS R100. The R100 is simple, affordable and – most importantly – it's built for creatives who are just starting out. Released in 2023, it's one of Canon's most approachable and affordable mirrorless cameras and delivers great image quality with its 24.1MP APS-C sensor.

The R100 is essentially the mirrorless successor to Canon's earlier beginner DSLRs like the Rebel SL2 (also known as the 250D) and the T7 (or 200D). But where those were bulky and a little dated; the R100 is lighter, more compact, and ready for the modern mirrorless world (Image credit: James Artaius)

The controls are intuitive, and the menu system actually helps you understand what the camera is doing. It explains different shooting modes in plain language, which is exactly what you want when you're learning. And despite being aimed at first-timers, it still offers strong performance. The sensor is capable of producing beautiful still images and the AF (autofocus), while basic compared to higher-end models, is reliable for everyday situations.

Now, no camera is perfect, and the R100 does have its limitations – especially when it comes to video. Its screen is fixed and doesn't support touch input. When you shoot in 4K there's a noticeable crop, and it switches from Canon's smooth Dual Pixel AF to a clunkier contrast AF system. There's also no microphone input. So, if you want to explore video or vlogging, don't get the R100! But for photography, this mirrorless camera has everything you need.

So, let's go back to why ChatGPT recommended the R50 instead. The R50 is definitely more versatile. It has a flip-out touchscreen, better AF for video, and features like an electronic viewfinder eye sensor. It's also a bit more powerful overall. But those features come at a higher price, and they aren't essential when you're just getting started.

One of the criticisms ChatGPT had was that the R100 feels more like a point-and-shoot with interchangeable lenses than a "real" mirrorless camera. Honestly, I think that's nothing bad. When you're starting out, you don't need a pro-level system with endless controls and complex settings. You need something approachable. Something that teaches you photography in a hands-on, stress-free way. The R100 does exactly that.

If you know that video is going to be a big part of your creative work, then yes – the R50 might be the better fit. But if you want a camera that helps you become a confident photographer first, the R100 is in my opinion the smarter choice.

If you want to dive deeper, you might want to read our comparison of the Canon EOS R100 vs R50. Also, check our guide to the best Canon cameras.