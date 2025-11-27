🇨🇦 Save CA$350! 🇨🇦 This Canon camera and lens combo is the best buy for beginner photographers

If you're looking for your first camera, or you know somebody who wants to start out in photography, this a deal worth paying attention to: the Canon EOS R100 with 18-45mm lens is just CA$549.99 – that's a saving of CA$350!

This is the best camera for beginners, which makes it the ideal place t start a photography journey.

Save CA$350 Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens: was CA$899.99 now CA$549.99 at Henrys With a powerful 24.1MP APS-C sensor and a super-accurate autofocus system, the R100 takes fantastic photos but also boasts a guided menu system to make using it a breeze for newcomers. The bundled 18-45mm lens (a 29-72mm equivalent zoom in full frame terms) is versatile enough for everyday, general purpose and travel shooting.

The Canon EOS R100 (review) is a great first camera for anyone starting out in photography. Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor is extremely capable, powered by Canon's legendary Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus and featuring the brand's highly coveted color science for stunning hues and accurate skintones.

It's not a great camera for 4K video, which suffers from a crop and loses the Dual Pixel AF (instead using a less accurate contrast-detect system), but it still shoots full fat FullHD video with top tier autofocus.

Still, if your focus is on learning photography, there's no better place to start. Not only does it take a fantastic picture (I've shot images for magazines and clients with this camera!) but it also has a guided menu system – making it easy for newcomers to get the most out of the camera and its creative features.

Along with the camera body you get the nifty Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens. In full frame (35mm) camera terms it's an equivalent 29-72mm standard zoom lens, which is great for everyday photography and perfect for taking on your travels and vacations.

It's image stabilized, with 4 stops of shake compensation, and collapses down into a super-compact form that perfectly complements the small sleek R100 body.

