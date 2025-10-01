7Artisans reveals new APS-C ultra-wide autofocus lens

7Artisans has announced a new ultra-wide-angle lens for APS-C Fujifilm X, Sony E and Nikon Z cameras. The 7Aritsans AF 10mm f/2.8 features an 11-element optical stack arranged in 10 groups and incorporates two aspherical elements, 3 ED (extra-low dispersion) lenses, and two high refractive index elements. The combination of a fast f/2.8 maximum aperture and wide, rectilinear field of view should make the lens ideal for applications like astrophotography.

The lens is 72mm long, and 69mm in diameter, with the E-mount variant weighing in at 232g, despite an all-metal barrel construction. The bayonet mount is also metal and includes a rubber gasket, making the mount dust and splashproof. The 10mm APS-C focal length equates to 15mm in full frame terms, enabling a huge 105.3-degree field of view. Minimum object distance is 0.3m, and the lens is compatible with 62mm filters.

Unusually for a 7Artisans lens available in multiple mount options, the AF 10mm f/2.8 features autofocussing and a full set of lens-body electronic contacts, plus a USB-C port for applying firmware updates.

The official 7Aritsans Weibo announcement lists the AF 10mm f/2.8 at ¥999 Chinese RMB, which converts directly to around $140 USD. The lens should soon be available at Amazon US and B&H, so we'll see how high that price goes after tariffs are applied.