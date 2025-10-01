7Artisans reveals new APS-C ultra-wide autofocus lens
Fast, wide, and with full electronic communication: this APS-C lens could be one to watch
7Artisans has announced a new ultra-wide-angle lens for APS-C Fujifilm X, Sony E and Nikon Z cameras. The 7Aritsans AF 10mm f/2.8 features an 11-element optical stack arranged in 10 groups and incorporates two aspherical elements, 3 ED (extra-low dispersion) lenses, and two high refractive index elements. The combination of a fast f/2.8 maximum aperture and wide, rectilinear field of view should make the lens ideal for applications like astrophotography.
The lens is 72mm long, and 69mm in diameter, with the E-mount variant weighing in at 232g, despite an all-metal barrel construction. The bayonet mount is also metal and includes a rubber gasket, making the mount dust and splashproof. The 10mm APS-C focal length equates to 15mm in full frame terms, enabling a huge 105.3-degree field of view. Minimum object distance is 0.3m, and the lens is compatible with 62mm filters.
Unusually for a 7Artisans lens available in multiple mount options, the AF 10mm f/2.8 features autofocussing and a full set of lens-body electronic contacts, plus a USB-C port for applying firmware updates.
The official 7Aritsans Weibo announcement lists the AF 10mm f/2.8 at ¥999 Chinese RMB, which converts directly to around $140 USD. The lens should soon be available at Amazon US and B&H, so we'll see how high that price goes after tariffs are applied.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
