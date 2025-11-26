This new ultra-fast 50mm f/0.95 lens sells for under $400/ £400 – and is the ultimate budget portrait and bokeh booster

The new Brightin Star 50mm f/0.95 II full-frame portrait lens delivers ultra-shallow depth of field and creamy bokeh at an unbeatable budget price

Brightin Star has just launched the MF 50mm f/0.95 II – an ultra-fast full-frame prime that promises dreamy portrait bokeh and low-light performance for under $400 / £300.

With Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L-mount versions, this optic is compatible with almost 90 full-frame cameras – meaning there's a very good chance it fits yours, for the cost of $369.99 / £339. An f/0.95 prime at this price? Practically unheard of.

To put this into perspective: the legendary Zeiss Planar 50mm f/0.7 – used on the Apollo mission and by Stanley Kubrick – remains one of the fastest functioning lenses ever made. But in the modern world, you'll also find ultra-fast options like the Zhongyi Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 – a true full-frame optic, but it costs significantly more (typically around $479 / £550).

Of course, at this price, you shouldn't expect the tank-like build or clinical sharpness of a high-end option like the Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM or the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S.

But that's not really the point here: this is a budget-friendly creative tool designed to deliver dramatic bokeh, atmospheric low-light shots, and a distinctive rendering style without blowing your entire lens budget. For the money, it's an undeniably tempting portrait and bokeh booster.

Why this f/0.95 full-frame lens is a big deal

The new Brightin Star optic combines ultra-fast speed, broad full-frame mount capability, and a very aggressive price point. That's a rare trifecta: wide aperture, mass compatibility, and real affordability – all at once.

Lenses this "fast" – meaning they offer an exceptionally wide maximum aperture – are usually reserved for deep-pocketed pros. A wider aperture (a low f-stop number) lets in far more light, improving low-light shooting, boosting exposure flexibility, and allowing faster shutter speeds for action.

If you are new to the topic, you can read more here about what a fast lens is and what it is good for. For portrait shooters, for example, an f/0.95 is pure magic: ultra-shallow depth of field delivers that creamy, cinematic bokeh that isolates your subject and melts the background.

Why 50mm is the perfect portrait all-rounder

A 50mm lens on a full-frame offers a natural, human-eye perspective. It's brilliant for full-body and environmental portraits, giving you space to interact with your subject without feeling intrusive.

For tight headshots, 85mm still rules, but the "nifty fifty" remains the ultimate versatile portrait focal length.

Specifications: Brightin Star 50mm F0.95 II

Format: Full-frame

Focal length: 50mm

Angle of view: 63.8°

Aperture range: f/0.96 - 16 (clicked aperture)

Aperture blades: 9

Lens structure: 10 elements in 9 groups

Focus range: 0.5m - ∞

Filter size: 62mm

Lens size: 72mm x 84mm

Weight: approx. 757g

Mounts: E / Z / L / RF

So, if you're looking for a super-fast, super-affordable lens that turns everyday scenes and subjects into creamy bokeh bliss, this f/0.95 optic could be the best new budget prime of the year.

