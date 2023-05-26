Fujifilm Fujinon XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR lens review

This is the lens that ultra-wide-angle enthusiasts have been waiting for, this 8mm (12mm full frame equivalent) lens goes seriously wide for capturing a breathtaking amount of a scene. The lens is exceptionally small and light, with a solid build quality, a smooth focus ring, and an aperture ring that is suitably dampened to register each f-stop. Image quality is good across the middle of the frame, although does underperform in the corners, although that is to be expected with a lens this wide. However, before you hit purchase, ask if 8mm is for you, the angle of view is challenging to work with, often I found the angle too wide for the framing I envisioned.

We have been waiting for the XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR for what seems like an eternity in the world of camera journalism. Fujifilm dropped this lens onto its official roadmap last year to get everyone tantalized, but the day has finally arrived.

The XF 8mm lens offers the widest focal length prime lens currently available for Fujifilm X-Mount cameras (first-party lenses at least). And honestly, I doubt there will be anything wider unless Fujifilm decides to make a fisheye lens.

Previous to this lens the widest offering from Fujifilm directly was the XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR, although this is a bulky and expensive lens. By contrast, the XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR is incredibly light and compact, and won’t break the bank. But is this decreased size a compromise and will the XF 8mm actually be any good?

XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR: Specifications

Focal length: 8mm

Aperture: f/3.5-22

Angle of view: 121°

Minimum focus distance: 18cm

Maximum magnification ratio: 0.12x

Number of elements: 12

Number of groups: 9

Diaphragm blades: 9

Filter size: 62mm

Weather sealing: Yes

Dimensions: 68.4 x 53mm

Weight: 215g

XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR: Key Features

The XF8mm lens boasts a massive 121-degree viewing angle, double what our human eyes can see. That means you can capture some seriously wide and unique shots. Landscape and travel photographers, as well as street shooters looking for a fresh perspective, will absolutely love what this lens brings to the table.

The XF8mmF3.5 R WR lens is made up of 12 lens elements in nine groups, including three aspherical elements and two ED elements. Fancy jargon aside, what this means is that it's designed to minimize distortion, aberrations, and ghosting, giving you sharp and clear images with all the tiny details intact.

The lens is also incredibly compact, at just 52.8mm in length (without the lens hood) and a featherlight weight of only 215g. You can carry it around all day without feeling like you're lugging around a ton of gear. Despite its small size, Fujifilm managed to squeeze in a manual aperture ring and a focus ring, so you still get that hands-on control. You've got an aperture range from f/3.5 for those low-light situations to f/22 for front-to-back sharpness. There is also a 62mm screw-in filter thread for all your filter needs, like UV and polarizing filters.

The XF8mm is lightning-fast when it comes to focusing, with Fujifilm claiming it locks onto your subject in just 0.02 seconds. That's especially handy when paired with Fujifilm's latest cameras featuring subject-tracking autofocus. You can capture those fast-moving moments with ease.

The build is also tough. It's weather resistant, so it can handle some rough conditions, Fujifilm sealed the barrel at ten different spots to keep out dust and moisture, and it's even designed to work in freezing temperatures as low as -10ºC. Additionally, the front element is coated with a special fluorine coating that repels water, grease, and stains, so no need to worry about smudges ruining your shots.

XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR: Build & Handling

The build of the lens is superb, the XF 8mm fits in effortlessly with the rest of Fujifilm’s lens lineup with their classic aesthetic. The lens chassis is made of solid metal, and is weather sealed in 10 different places for dust and moisture resistance and fluorine coatings to resist grime. This all really got put through its paces in testing with the lens being subjected to the sea spray from a boat and hot dusty streets, and I am glad to report there obvious sign of any immediate damage.

What is most surprising is how compact and lightweight the lens is. Usually, wide-angle lenses are some of the heaviest and bulkiest lenses around, as they typically contain more glass elements to flatten out the picture. Fujifilm’s design team has done a great job here.

The lens has a manual focus ring that turns smoothly, and the ring has a textured metallic finish that is grippy, but not quite near the level or rubberized focus rings of other brands, although this is a trade-off of classic retro looks versus functionality which I am happy to accept.

The lens aperture ring is tighter than some of the other Fujifilm lenses I have tested. I know that there is some debate over this, but I prefer my aperture rings more on the stiff side, otherwise, I frequently find it naturally slipping into the wrong aperture without me noticing. The aperture ring turns smoothly, but also ticks nicely into each aperture value. The aperture ring also locks in Auto, and can be unlocked with a little catch on the lens, which is perfect to again prevent accidental movement, or for anyone who prefers to dial in their aperture on the camera instead.

XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR: Performance

Photo performance surprised me quite a lot, I was not expecting a lens of this size and weight to be able to produce images as clear across the entire frame as the XF8mm produced. There are some issues with a diminishing corner sharpness, although that is really to be expected at this field of view, and honestly, it is not that bad.

The perspective, while not verging into fisheye territory can be quite distorted when presented with a lot of vertical straight lines, although this can be corrected somewhat in post production. But the perspective is perfect for open landscapes, or immersive feeling shots. This lens was perfect for shooting on big open cliffs overlooking the Mediterranean sea, but I also enjoyed shooting in tighter spaces and the unique field of view offering a sense of scale, with big buildings looming over me.

I will admit that I am not usually a fan of a wide angle perspective as poorly done wide-angle can easily look tacky, and good wide angle lenses tend to be a big financial investment as well taking a large spot in my kitbag. However the Fujifilm XF8mm is the perfect combination of size, weight and quality for me to get excited about wide-angle photography.

XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR: Sample Gallery

XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR: Early Verdict

Finally, the long-awaited lens for ultra-wide-angle enthusiasts has arrived. With an impressive 8mm focal length (equivalent to 12mm on a full-frame camera), this lens allows you to capture an expansive scene that will leave you in awe. Despite its small and lightweight design, the lens boasts excellent build quality, featuring a smooth focus ring and a well-dampened aperture ring that ensures precise f-stop adjustments.

The image quality remains very strong in the center of the frame, it slightly underperforms in the corners, which is a common characteristic of such a wide-angle lens, distortion is also minimal depending on your subject. However, before making your purchase, it's crucial to consider whether 8mm is the right choice for you, as the extreme angle of view can be challenging to work with. However, if you are a Fujifilm shooter looking for the ultra-wide-angle lens experience, then there is certainly a lot to love about the XF8mm.

