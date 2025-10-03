Bright wide-angle zooms are fantastic workhorse lenses capable of excelling in several genres – but they tend to be both pricey and heavy. That’s why the Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8 earned a top slot on DCW’s list of the best Nikon Z lenses. The lens delivers excellent images, and it’s both more affordable and more compact than the more traditional 14-24mm option.

Ahead of Prime Day, the Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8 has dropped by $200, bringing the popular lens to the lowest price in six months, according to Amazon price tracker Camelcamelcamel. The lens hasn’t been this low since well before Nikon adjusted prices to accommodate increased US tariffs.

The discount puts the zoom lens at $1,097, less than half the price of the slightly wider Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S.

While some photographers may need that 14mm on the wide end from the pricier lens, the lower price and smaller size make the Nikon 17-28mm f/2.8 the best Nikon wide-angle zoom for many Nikon photographers.

Despite being far more affordable than the 14-24mm, the lens still delivers excellent results. In DCW’s lab tests, sharpness was excellent even at the corners. Color fringing was negligible, and there’s only minor barrel distortion at the widest angle.

Besides the cost savings, there are some weight savings too that make it easier to shoot with for long stretches. The 17-28mm doesn’t have the third control ring or L-fn buttons of Nikon’s S series lenses, but the lens is still weather-sealed and still feels sturdy in the hands.

If you don’t need that extra 14-16mm focal length on the wide end, the Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8 delivers excellent image quality for the price and size – and the $200 price drop makes the lens even more tempting.

