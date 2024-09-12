TTArtisan announces two new lenses, for Sony and Micro Four Thirds cameras

The tiny wide-angle pancake lens and fast portrait prime both look intriguing
(Image credit: TTartisan)
TTArtisan has announced two new lenses. First is the APS-C AF 14mm F3.5: a wide-angle pancake prime for Sony E-mount APS-C cameras, giving a 92-degree angle of view. Exact dimensions have yet to be revealed, but it certainly looks shallow enough to qualify as a bona-fide pancake lens, and at just 98g it's super-light. Despite the small size and low weight, the lens still packs autofocus, as well as a dedicated aperture control ring.
Inside is an 8-element optical stack arranged in 7 groups, and the 7-blade diaphragm has an aperture range of f/3.5-f/16. The lens takes tiny 39mm filters and can focus down to 0.25m. We await further information regarding pricing and availability.
The second of the newly-revealed lenses is the TTArtisan 75mm F1.5 M42. This manual focus lens is exclusively for Micro Four Thirds cameras, and with MFT's 2x crop factor, it has a 35mm-equivalent focal length of 150mm. Interestingly TTArtisan states that this lens has full-frame sensor coverage, despite it using a much smaller MFT mount. The way the lens barrel tapers in sharply to the mount suggests TTArtisan may be planning to adapt this lens for other - full-frame - mounts in future.
Being a lens with a focal length well suited to portraiture, the aperture is well-rounded with 13 blades, so we'd expect bokeh to be very smooth at or near the f/1.5 maximum aperture. The lens is based around 6 elements in 4 groups and takes 58mm filters. Again, dimensions aren't stated, but we do know the lens weighs 562g. Pricing and an exact release date have not been revealed.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.