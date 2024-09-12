TTArtisan announces two new lenses, for Sony and Micro Four Thirds cameras

TTArtisan has announced two new lenses. First is the APS-C AF 14mm F3.5: a wide-angle pancake prime for Sony E-mount APS-C cameras, giving a 92-degree angle of view. Exact dimensions have yet to be revealed, but it certainly looks shallow enough to qualify as a bona-fide pancake lens, and at just 98g it's super-light. Despite the small size and low weight, the lens still packs autofocus, as well as a dedicated aperture control ring.

Inside is an 8-element optical stack arranged in 7 groups, and the 7-blade diaphragm has an aperture range of f/3.5-f/16. The lens takes tiny 39mm filters and can focus down to 0.25m. We await further information regarding pricing and availability.

The second of the newly-revealed lenses is the TTArtisan 75mm F1.5 M42. This manual focus lens is exclusively for Micro Four Thirds cameras, and with MFT's 2x crop factor, it has a 35mm-equivalent focal length of 150mm. Interestingly TTArtisan states that this lens has full-frame sensor coverage, despite it using a much smaller MFT mount. The way the lens barrel tapers in sharply to the mount suggests TTArtisan may be planning to adapt this lens for other - full-frame - mounts in future.

Being a lens with a focal length well suited to portraiture, the aperture is well-rounded with 13 blades, so we'd expect bokeh to be very smooth at or near the f/1.5 maximum aperture. The lens is based around 6 elements in 4 groups and takes 58mm filters. Again, dimensions aren't stated, but we do know the lens weighs 562g. Pricing and an exact release date have not been revealed.