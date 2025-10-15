7Artisans releases budget 35mm f/1.8 prime lens for under US$300 with premium features

The 7Artisans AF 35mm f/1.8 is made from metal and even features an FN button on the barrel

The folks at 7Artisans have officially released the AF 35mm f/1.8. News broke regarding this tantalizing cut-price prime via Photo Rumors, with the lens appearing on the 7Artisans’ website for order in Sony E, Nikon Z, and Leica L mounts. A 35mm lens is an absolute staple and can be used for street photography, portrait photography, and everything in between.

The 7Artisans AF 35mm f/1.8 comes with a lens hood and features a USB-C firmware port (Image credit: 7Artisans)

7Artisans is offering a full-frame, autofocus-capable optic that’s driven by an STM motor, which is compatible with eye AF. It’s said to boast “video optimization”, thanks to a stepless, silent aperture control ring, and features “Enhanced focus breathing suppression”. The lens itself is constructed from 11 elements in eight groups, with two aspherical and two high-refractive elements, as well as one ED element. The minimum focus distance is 0.4m and the aperture range is f/1.8 to f/16.

As is becoming increasingly the norm for Shenzhen-based lens manufacturers, 7Artisans has included premium features such as a metal construction and customizable FN button. The AF 35mm f/1.8 comes with a petal-shaped lens hood, a filter thread size of 62mm, and sports a USB-C port on the inside lip of the rear mounting surface for firmware upgrades (a USB-C cable is included in the box).

At 72 by 94mm and weighing around 426g, it’s not the smallest and lightest prime in the world, but if it lives up to its premium features, that’s a small price to pay – literally!

The 7Artisans AF 35mm f/1.8 is priced at just $299 / £272 / AU$529.

