These are the first-ever full-frame anamorphic lenses with autofocus. The new Sirui Astra lenses deliver a bright T/1.8 aperture and autofocus in a surprisingly light package
The new Sirui Astra series brings a classic cinema look to full-frame cameras with autofocus and a lightweight design
The first-ever full-frame anamorphic lenses with autofocus are here – but the Sirui Astra series has more than one unusual feature. First introduced on Kickstarter, the Sirui Astra series is now beginning to ship from retailers.
Anamorphic lenses are known for stretching footage to an ultra-widescreen aspect ratio, but the format is also often beloved for its unusual vertical lens flare. The lens type, however, has typically been limited to big-budget films due to the cost of making such lenses, but China-based brands like Sirui and Blazar have been bringing more affordable options in recent years.
The Astra series is a key example. The company says that the Astra series is the first time that 1.33x anamorphic lenses have been available for full-frame cameras with autofocus. Along with autofocus and a bright T/1.8 aperture, Sirui says the lenses are also unusually lightweight, coming in between 620 and 720g when traditional anamorphic lenses tend to weigh upwards of 1,500g.
The Sirui Astra series not only introduces anamorphic options for $849 / £879 / AU$1,425 / CA$1,185, but also integrates autofocus. The company says the addition of autofocus makes the lenses more feasible for solo camera operators without a large crew.
The series launches with three different focal lengths: a 50mm, a 75mm, and a 100mm. The company also designed the set to have similar weights and dimensions for simpler lens swaps when using gimbals. The lenses weigh between 620g and 720g, depending on the mount. The full-frame lenses are available in Sony E Mount, Nikon Z Mount, and L Mount options.
The lenses originally launched on Kickstarter in November 2025, raising more than 100x the original goal. Beginning December 15, the lenses are now available outside of crowdfunding, including directly from Sirui’s website as well as Amazon US (50mm, 75mm, and 100mm).
You may also like
Browse the best cinema lenses.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.