The first-ever full-frame anamorphic lenses with autofocus are here – but the Sirui Astra series has more than one unusual feature. First introduced on Kickstarter, the Sirui Astra series is now beginning to ship from retailers.

Anamorphic lenses are known for stretching footage to an ultra-widescreen aspect ratio, but the format is also often beloved for its unusual vertical lens flare. The lens type, however, has typically been limited to big-budget films due to the cost of making such lenses, but China-based brands like Sirui and Blazar have been bringing more affordable options in recent years.

The Astra series is a key example. The company says that the Astra series is the first time that 1.33x anamorphic lenses have been available for full-frame cameras with autofocus. Along with autofocus and a bright T/1.8 aperture, Sirui says the lenses are also unusually lightweight, coming in between 620 and 720g when traditional anamorphic lenses tend to weigh upwards of 1,500g.

The Sirui Astra series not only introduces anamorphic options for $849 / £879 / AU$1,425 / CA$1,185, but also integrates autofocus. The company says the addition of autofocus makes the lenses more feasible for solo camera operators without a large crew.

The series launches with three different focal lengths: a 50mm, a 75mm, and a 100mm. The company also designed the set to have similar weights and dimensions for simpler lens swaps when using gimbals. The lenses weigh between 620g and 720g, depending on the mount. The full-frame lenses are available in Sony E Mount, Nikon Z Mount, and L Mount options.

The lenses originally launched on Kickstarter in November 2025, raising more than 100x the original goal. Beginning December 15, the lenses are now available outside of crowdfunding, including directly from Sirui’s website as well as Amazon US (50mm, 75mm, and 100mm).

