CP+ 2025 photo trade show: When is it and what do we expect?

Many of the camera brands tend to time launches around the industry’s largest shows and exhibitions – and something big is coming next week. CP+, or the Camera and Imaging Show, is an annual photography show held at the end of February.

The event is held in Japan, the birthplace of many key photo brands like Nikon and Canon, and in past years the show has brought some of the biggest announcements of the year – and I’m anticipating that CP+ 2025 could be just as big.

So what does CP+ 2025 have in store for photographers and filmmakers? Several brands have trickled out teasers of launches to come during the show, while others decided to avoid launching during all the noise of the show and unveiled new cameras early, like the OM System OM-3, the Nikon P1100 and the Canon PowerShot V1.

Many of the camera rumors circulating around CP+ 2025 are just that: rumors. But some teasers make it possible to make some educated guesses. We know, for example, that Zeiss will launch a new camera lens for the first time in several years. Here’s what I expect could be coming next week for new camera launches – although I also expect to see some surprises, too.

Editor-in-Chief James Artaius will be on-site at CP+ – so be sure to check back for the new launches next week, sign up for Digital Camera World's emails below, or follow us on Facebook or TikTok.

What is CP+ 2025?

(Image credit: CP+)

CP+ is the Camera and Imaging Show, an annual event held in Japan. Many camera manufacturers tend to time large announcements around trade shows – and, in the past, the CP+ show has meant a number of big launches timed for the end of February and the first few days of March.

For photographers lucky enough to attend the event in person at Pacifico Yokohama, CP+ means the chance to see and try the latest gear, along with attending seminars and workshops to learn a few new skills. But for photographers around the world, CP+ means we can expect some new gear launches to coincide with the annual event – so get ready for some new cameras and lenses to launch next week.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When is CP+ 2025?

CP+ 2025 will be held from February 27 through March 02.

While the event doesn’t officially start until Thursday, a few of the teasers that we’ve already seen have shared launch dates slightly ahead of the show. We’re expecting to see launches start as early as February 25 based on the teasers, like Zeiss’ upcoming lens. Either way, we’re expecting next week to be one of the biggest weeks for new gear launches for the first half of 2025.

What we expect from CP+ 2025

Many manufacturers tend to time big launches around shows like CP+. We’ve already seen a few teasers, so we know some new gear is coming at the start of the show. But, other brands tend to be more secretive about launches, so we’re expecting a few surprises as well.

Here’s what we know is coming, plus what’s rumored to be coming, based on the teasers and the list of brands scheduled to be part of the show.

Canon at CP+ 2025

The Canon PowerShot V1 launched ahead of CP+ (Image credit: Canon)

Canon has let the cat out of the bag a little early, unveiling the Canon PowerShot V1 the week ahead of CP+ – I would be surprised if the new compact camera wasn’t on the show floor. The V1 is poised as a vlogging camera, but the feature set is a hybrid one and the larger sensor and zoom lens could attract the same generation that’s reviving the old G7 X series. But, so far, the V1 only has a launch date for Asia and it's unclear if the camera will be available in more countries.

Outside of the V1 launch, Canon hasn’t yet shared any official teasers of what’s to come at CP+ this year. Will we see any new Canon cameras next week? Or perhaps some lenses?

Canon has stayed quiet on what’s to come so far, leaving only rumors. The Canon R6 II and R3 are starting to show their age a bit, so if I had to guess, I’d point to one of those two models seeing a successor.

But then again, there’s always the chance that the V1 is it for this year’s CP+ show. Canon was fairly quiet at the show last year – and if the early V1 launch is any indication, they may prefer announcing new products away from the noise of the big photography shows.

Nikon at CP+ 2025

(Image credit: Nikon)

Like Canon, Nikon hasn’t unveiled any teasers ahead of the CP+ show yet. Nikon has already had a busy month announcing the P1100 bridge camera, the Z mount coming to some Red cinema cameras, and a 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens. Nikon also just updated its image cloud platform, so that will likely be a focus for the company’s booth as well. I wouldn’t be surprised if Nikon used up all its launches ahead of the CP+ show.

Of course, Nikon could still have a few surprises up its sleeve. Could the aging Nikon Z7 II finally get an update? With the Z7 II at a steep discount right now, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a Z7 III launch this year. Or perhaps the Nikon Z5 could get an update? Maybe, but there’s always the possibility that Nikon’s launches earlier this month are the only ones slated for the first part of 2025.

Sony at CP+ 2025

CP+ visitors watch a demo at the 2024 show (Image credit: CP+)

Sony launched three lenses during last year’s CP+ show and I hope to see the E-Mount maker do the same for the 2025 show. But, with no official teasers coming from Sony headquarters, it’s unclear what Sony has in store for the show.

Many Sony fans predicted a Sony A7 V would arrive in 2024. When that year came and went, the rumors focused on the CP+ show as a potential launch date. Sony’s video-focused cameras are also fodder for current camera rumors, and with compact cameras trending, it wouldn’t be a terrible idea for the company to refresh one of its popular compact cameras.

But again, some camera brands seem to shy away from doing a huge launch at a trade show – wanting to not share the stage with other launches happening that week (pun intended). So while I’m hoping for some new Sony gear, I could be disappointed – and there’s only the rumors to go on so far.

Fujifilm at CP+ 2025

Fujifilm's 2024 CP+ booth included a display of Instax cameras (Image credit: CP+)

Fujifilm is booming right now, thanks to the popularity of the compact X100VI. That camera launched during last year’s CP+ show, which suggests the manufacturer isn’t afraid to launch a new camera during a big photography event. The company also launched a new kit lens at last year’s show, so new X-Mount optics could be a possibility as well.

Fujifilm has already confirmed that a medium format GFX Eterna camera made for filmmaking is coming – but the company has been quiet on a timeline for the video-focused medium format.

As a Fujifilm photographer myself, I’m hoping to see some X-series cameras launched next week. The popularity of the X100VI has a lot of similar mirrorless cameras hard to find in stock, so I would love to see some new options pop up. If I could make a wish, I’d ask for Fujifilm to launch a new rangefinder like a successor to the X-Pro3 or the X-E4. But, that’s just wishful thinking, as Fujifilm has stayed quiet on whether or not a new model is coming.

Panasonic at CP+ 2025

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Lumix has something coming soon, according to a teaser shared on the brand’s social media pages. Panasonic has shared a teaser that says “coming soon” with the details for an online livestream scheduled for February 25.

A post shared by LUMIX USA Official (@lumixusa) A photo posted by on

But the teaser video actually shares little other than that something is coming and that something is Lumix (as in, not a new Panasonic microwave, because wouldn’t that be disappointing?). Will it be a new camera? A new lens? The teaser post uses the hashtag #MotionPicturePerfect, suggesting it could be more video-oriented, but that’s hardly surprising from Panasonic.

If you want to be the first to know, the teaser directs fans to watch the livestream on the Panasonic Lumix YouTube channel on February 25.

OM System at CP+ 2025

OM System launched the OM-3 ahead of CP+ 2025 (Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

OM System already had a big launch earlier this month with the unveiling of the OM-3 along with three weather-sealed lenses. With that, I’m not expecting to see another big launch so soon – I think OM System wanted to get its camera out into the world before the mass announcements at CP+ divided photographers' attention.

But, OM System has several photographers scheduled for workshops and presentations, so the brand will definitely be heavily prevalent at the CP+ show.

Zeiss at CP+ 2025

The Zeiss teaser suggests an Otus lens like this one could be coming

Zeiss hasn’t launched a camera lens in several years – so some photographers got pretty excited when a teaser popped up on the brand’s social media earlier this month. The teaser specifically mentions February 25 and owls, but reveals little else.

Zeiss hasn’t specifically stated what sort of lens it is, but the constant reference to owls makes it fairly clear that the upcoming optic is part of the Otus line (which is the scientific name for a genus of owls). Looking at previous Otus line lenses, you could make an educated guess on some of the features, as existing Otus lenses are f/1.4, manual focus, and high-end.

The comments on the teaser are full of wishful thinking on autofocus and different mounts, but unless another teaser drops, photographers will have to wait for the official announcement on February 25.

Sigma at CP+ 2025

Sigma's CEO has previously said a new telephoto is coming, although its unclear when (Image credit: LensVid)

A schedule shared by Sigma Japan includes a presentation on March 01 that mentions “new products.” While Sigma’s schedule is barely a teaser, it seems to suggest that the company could have a launch (or launches?) at CP+.

Sigma’s CEO had mentioned a “telephoto that has never existed before” back in December, so that could be a good educated guess. But without a more in-depth teaser, it’s difficult to pinpoint what exactly could be coming from the L-Mount and optics brand.

TT Artisan at CP+ 2025

It's unclear what the new product TTArtisans has teased is (Image credit: TTartisans)

Budget lens brand TT Artisan has shared that it will be showcasing a “new product” during CP+. But, the teaser reveals little else. WIll it be a new lens? Or something along the lines of the cute cheap LED light that looks like a roll of film? While what isn’t clear, when very much is, as TT Artisan said that it will be showcasing a new product at the CP+ Show.

Who else will be at CP+?

(Image credit: CP+)

Having a booth at a photo show doesn’t guarantee a new product is coming – often brands are just displaying their current line up and offering a hands-on look to show guests. For example, Tamron is slated to have a booth where guests can stop by and photograph Godzilla with one of Tamron’s lenses (yes, really!)

But, we could see some surprises. DJI and Hasselblad are sharing a booth but, with Hasselblad owned by DJI and Hasselblad cameras in a number of drones, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see a new launch from either company.

Browsing the list of exhibitors, additional big brands that will be at the show include optics companies like Cosina, Samyang, Laowa, Tokina and Yongnuo. Lomography, Yashica, and Insta360 are also among the list of exhibitors, as well as lighting brands like Godox, Neewer, and Profoto, as well as accessory companies like H&Y, Sirui, Vanguard and Slik.

And, here’s a head-scratcher, even Sega (yes, the videogame maker and creator of Sonic the Hedgehog) is included among the list of exhibitors!

You may also like

Browse the best mirrorless cameras or the best compact cameras ahead of CP+ 2025.