GAME CHANGER: Fujifilm just announced plans for its first cinema camera… and it's medium format

Fujifilm has just announced that it is actively developing its first-ever camera dedicated to filmmaking, using a 102MP medium format sensor, with a potential release date as early as next year.

In 2017 Fujifilm revolutionized the digital medium format camera with the original GFX 50S, providing a more versatile body that took the format out of the studio and into the real world. The company has now announced that it will use the same approach and GFX system design to develop its first filmmaking camera – the Fujifilm GFX Eterna.

The release of the GFX 100 II late last year introduced a new sensor and processor combo that further enhanced the medium format monster's ability to capture both higher-speed action and impressive video. The same combination of the GFX 102MP CMOS II HS sensor and X-Processor 5 will be the building blocks for the GFX Eterna, providing a whopping sensor size 1.7x larger than 35mm.

A larger sensor means more flexibility in post-processing, rich color tones and enhanced detail. I recently wrote about how the Fujifilm GFX 100 II can be considered an impressive hybrid camera and it seems Fujifilm had similar plans.

The Fujifilm GFX 100 II in a filmmaking rig (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The announcement seems to suggest the integration of the GFX 100 II's internals with a more cinema camera-like housing resembling that of the Blackmagic Design Pyxis cinema camera. This sounds much like what Sony did with the A7S III and the FX3, which turned out to be a great move on Sony's part – and I feel that the same will also be true for Fujifilm.

Fujifilm has a long history with cinema and filmmaking, through its many years of Fujinon lens design and, of course, film development – including the color film Eterna, from which the new camera gets its name.

"The GFX Eterna, currently in development, is set to revolutionize film production," says the manufacturer.

"Leveraging Fujifilm’s expertise and experience in the field of filmmaking, the company will combine the exceptional capabilities of Fujinon lenses with the advanced technology of the GFX series. Aptly named GFX Eterna, it aspires to become a driving force in shaping a new era of filmmaking and dedicate [sic] to contributing to the creation of timeless cinematic masterpieces".

Not much is mentioned about the camera body design but, from the photographs provided, much like the Pyxis it will be more box-like in form factor and feature a screen on the side panel. More customizable function buttons look to be included along with other typical interface options found on cinema cameras, such as various audio and video inputs and outputs.

In addition to the GFX Eterna, Fujifilm is also developing a power zoom GF lens based on its highly regarded Fujinon lenses. The zoom will cover a focal range of 32-90mm and will be released alongside a mount adapter from G to PL mount lenses, to be more widely employed in film production.

The Fujifilm GFX Eterna will first be showcased at the media event Inter BEE (Broadcast Equipment Exhibition) 2024, which will be held in Japan from November 13 to 15.

