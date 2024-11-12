GAME CHANGER: Fujifilm just announced plans for its first cinema camera… and it's medium format

By
published

Fujifilm introduces a dedicated cinema camera using a large 102MP GFX sensor – say hello to the GFX Eterna!

A front on and side picture of the GFX Eterna camera showcasing a side panel screen
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm has just announced that it is actively developing its first-ever camera dedicated to filmmaking, using a 102MP medium format sensor, with a potential release date as early as next year.

In 2017 Fujifilm revolutionized the digital medium format camera with the original GFX 50S, providing a more versatile body that took the format out of the studio and into the real world. The company has now announced that it will use the same approach and GFX system design to develop its first filmmaking camera – the Fujifilm GFX Eterna.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

