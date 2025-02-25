Zeiss’s comeback is made for mirrorless cameras, but the new Otus 50mm & 85mm f/1.4 lenses have another key change

High-end German optics company Zeiss is back in the photo game. On Tuesday, February 25, Zeiss unveiled the new Otus ML lens family, a move that brings the company’s earlier f/1.4 primes to mirrorless mounts. The new Zeiss Otus ML 1.4/50 and Zeiss Otus ML 1.4/85 lenses are slated for a 2025 arrival in Sony E, Canon RF and Nikon Z mounts. While the new lenses continue the manual focus and wide f/1.4 features of the original Otus line, there’s another key change besides the new mounts: a lower price point.

The Zeiss Otus ML 1.4/50 is what the company is calling “a versatile all-rounder” while the 85mm is targeted towards portrait photography. But while the features like the all metal design fall under what many predicted from the companies earlier teasers, the ML series is posed to sit at a significantly lower price point than Zeiss’ older DSLR Otus optics. The 50mm carries a list price of $2,499 / £2,100 with the 85mm at $2,799 / £2,350. That price is higher than many first-party primes with autofocus, but it’s a significant cut from the brand’s DSLR lenses, like the Otus F-Mount 85mm which is still available for $4,490 / £3,800.

A photographer using the new Zeiss Otus ML 1.4/85 (Image credit: Zeiss)

Zeiss’ announcement says the line includes the 50mm and 85mm “for the start,” implying additional focal lengths could potentially be added to the Otus ML family down the road.

The Otus ML line-up will carry a few commonalities among lenses in the DSLR series. Zeiss says the optics are designed to create “the characteristic Zeiss 3D pop,” thanks to a design tailored to true colors, sharpness and micro contrast. Aspherical, or curved, lens elements help keep that sharpness even on the edges of the image while an apochromatic design helps maintain color accuracy and reduce chromatic aberrations.

Both of the new Zeiss Otus ML lenses are weather-sealed (Image credit: Zeiss)

Both newly announced lenses will also have a metal construction. Weather seals help the lenses withstand splashes, including a blue-colored sealing ring at the mount. While the company says the lenses are crafted for photographers, the aperture ring can be de-clicked, a design feature favored by videographers. The De-click feature isn’t a switch or button but an included tool used to loosen an adjustment screw on the lens mount.

Like the DSLR lenses, the Otus ML line is manual focus only. Zeiss highlights those manual adjustments, however, saying that manual focusing is “an experience itself.” The metal focus ring controls a helicoid drive.

“Manual focusing is more than a method – it’s a way for photographers to connect deeply with their creative power and craftsman-ship, enabling both unparalleled control and artistic freedom,” said Zeiss Photography Category manager Petra Visuri.

At launch, the lenses listed on the Cosina website only shared specifications for the Otus ML f1.4/50, which is built with 14 elements in 11 groups as well as 10 aperture blades. The size and weight of the lens varies slightly based on the mount, but ranges from 92.9mm to 96.9mm and 677g to 718g.

The 50mm will also have electronic communication with the camera body despite being manual focus, which will include supporting EXIF information and in-body stabilization for cameras with the feature. The Z-Mount and RF-mount lenses list support for focus peaking and magnification in those specs, but the E-mount lens only lists magnification. Both the E-Mount and RF mount list support for lens correction, a detail missing from the Z-mount communication specifications.

Zeiss says the 50mm lens is slated for a May 2025 release date, with the 85mm to follow later in the year. The lenses are already available for pre-order through multiple retailers including B&H in the US (85mm and 50mm) and Wex Photo in the UK (85mm and 50mm).

