RED brings back Nikon mount after 17 Years – Meet the Z-Mount V-Raptor X and Komodo X

Since Nikon acquired Red Digital Cinema last year, the two brands have collaborated on software projects, but now they are unveiling their first major hardware partnership.



RED’s popular V-Raptor X and Komodo-X cinema cameras are now available with locking Nikon Z-mounts, marking the first time RED has offered a Nikon mount since the original Red One launched in 2007 with an optional F-mount.



The new Z-mount cameras come alongside a series of Z-to-PL mount adapters, some featuring electronic neutral density (ND) filters up to 7-stops and conversion kits for existing Red camera owners who want to switch to Z-mount.

Nikon Z-mount to PL-mount adaptor with 2-7 stop ND (Image credit: Red)

The Komodo-X 6K, known for its global shutter and Super 35 sensor, now comes in a Z-mount version that retains high frame rates like 6K80 and 4K120. With a compact form factor, IP connectivity, micro-V-Lock integration, and 12G-SDI output, the camera is aimed at filmmakers seeking versatility.

The Z-mount Komodo-X is available as a standalone body, in a Production Pack with Gold Mount or V-Mount batteries, or in a Power Zoom Pack that includes the new Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens. For existing Komodo-X users, a Z-Mount Conversion Kit is also available.

Complementing the new Z-mount cameras, Red has introduced four Z-to-PL adapters, allowing cinematographers to use professional PL-mount lenses. These adapters support Cooke /i metadata communication and record triggering, and they are available in standard configurations or with a 2-7 stop electronic ND filter. The ND filter can be adjusted in 1/4, 1/3, or full-stop increments via integrated buttons or through Red’s control protocols. To prevent strain on the camera mount, each adapter includes a support bracket, ensuring secure use with heavy cine lenses.

Red V-Raptor X 8K VV cinema camera with native Nikon Z-mount (Image credit: Red)

The V-Raptor X 8K VV, the first full-frame global shutter cinema camera, now also ships with a locking Z-mount. With 17+ stops of dynamic range, IP connectivity, and high frame rates like 8K120, the V-Raptopr X remains Red’s flagship model.



The Z-mount version is available as a standalone camera, in a Production Pack with Gold Mount or V-Mount batteries, or in a Starter Pack that includes a 7” touchscreen and V-Mount batteries. Additionally, Red is offering Z-Mount Conversion Kits for existing V-Raptor X bodies and Z-Mount upgrade kits for older V-Raptor models like the 8K S35 and 6K S35.



The native Z-mount cameras are priced at $29,995 for the V-Raptor X and $6,995 for the Komodo-X.



The Z-mount to PL mount adaptors are priced at $1,500 for the standard configuration or $3,500 for those equipped with a 7-stop ND filter.

Pre-orders:



Z-mount to PL mount: Standard configuration

$1,500 at B&H



Z-mount to PL mount: 2-7 stop ND:

$3,500 at B&H