The Fujifilm X-Pro3 is arguably the best take on the retro camera trend, so why don’t we have a new successor yet?

Retro-looking cameras with digital innards are some of the trendiest tech accessories. But if I made a list of the modern cameras that felt the most like film, the Fujifilm X-Pro3 would sit at the top of that list. Why? The X-Pro3’s hybrid electronic-optical viewfinder creates a more film-like feel than other digital cameras made to look old.

Fujifilm arguably started making retro-style cameras before the old school look became trendy. I’ve long been a fan of Fujifilm’s top dials, which is one of the biggest reasons I own a X-T4. But when I tried out the Fujifilm X-Pro3, the camera’s rangefinder-inspired design felt more like a truly retro camera than any other digital camera. (The other brand that crafts rangefinder-inspired digital cameras exceptionally well is Leica.)

The real reason the Fujifilm X-Pro3 feels truly retro is the viewfinder. Most mirrorless and compact digital cameras use an electronic viewfinder, which is essentially a tiny screen. But the X-Pro3 has both an electronic viewfinder and an optical viewfinder, and photographers can switch between the two seamlessly.

An optical viewfinder is truly far more retro than putting a screen up to your eye. But the X-Pro3 feels even more film-like than my old DSLR with an optical viewfinder because it uses a frame guide to show what the lens sees rather than actually zooming in. I found the unusual setup took some getting used to, but it also helped me to slow down and put more thought into each shot, much like how I use film cameras.

Naturally, I can’t talk about the X-Pro3 looking like an old film camera without noting the hidden LCD screen. When closed, the camera will actually display the film simulation, much like a film camera has a slot for putting part of the film packaging on the back so you remember what film you are using. But, you still have the screen when you need it, or want to tilt it and shoot from the waist.

But, the Fujifilm X-Pro3 was announced in October of 2019 and the Fujifilm X website, sadly, displays the red “discontinued” flag on the Fujifilm X-Pro3 page. While the X-Pro3 has the most retro feel out of all of Fujifilm’s digital cameras, those electronic innards are quickly falling behind. The camera lacks in body stabilization and the 26.1MP is now behind the 40.2MP sensors Fujifilm now uses in its high-end models.

If there’s a reason for the delay, it's probably because the X-Pro3 is far more niche. Options like the Fujifilm X100VI appeal to both photographers and influencers. But only a true photographer would love the X-Pro3’s quirks.

I hope Fujifilm’s rangefinder-inspired cameras don’t end with the X-Pro3. I may have opted for the X-T series instead, but I knew when I tried out the X-Pro3 that the digital camera had that old soul – and if I was a street photographer instead of a portrait photographer, the X-Pro3 very likely would have ended up in my bag.

