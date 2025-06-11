Fujifilm drops one more teaser for its new camera ahead of X-Summit Shanghai 2025

Another freshly released video teaser by Fujifilm, just ahead of its much-anticipated X-Summit Shanghai 2025, scheduled for tomorrow, June 12, 2025, at 5am EDT / 10am BST. The brief 15-second video hints at an upcoming camera and lens combination, making us all even more excited.

While the teaser keeps most details under wraps, the video shows a camera featuring a newly designed film simulation dial for creative control.

Alongside this is a glimpse of a sleek, low-profile lens with maximum f/2.8 possibilities. This compact, pancake-style lens hints at a highly portable setup, perfect for street photographers and shooters who seek discretion and versatility.

Coming Soon: X Summit SHANGHAI 2025 – June 12/ FUJIFILM #xsummit #xsummitshanghai2025 - YouTube Watch On

Just a week ago, Fujifilm dropped a similar 15-second teaser showing a shadowy silhouette of a camera, hinting that an announcement is just around the corner. You can read more about this here.

"There's another rangefinder-style series

that's just as essential

when telling the story of our X Series history."

See you at X Summit on June 12th, 2025 / FUJIFILM #xsummit #xsummitshanghai2025 - YouTube Watch On

Fujifilm's X-Summits are known for unveiling a mix of new products.

The Shanghai event marks the second X-Summit of 2025, following the March event in Prague, where Fujifilm finally revealed its brand new GFX100RF medium format camera.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fujifilm also recently introduced the X Half compact camera – but the Summit X is traditionally known to be reserved for product announcements of mirrorless cameras and lenses.

With less than a day to go before Fujifilm's X-Summit Shanghai, we are all excited about the full reveal tomorrow!

You might like...

If you are a dedicated Fujifilm shooter or simply exploring the Fujifilm ecosystem, here is our guide to the best Fujifilm cameras and best Fujifilm lenses.

Curious about Fujifilm's latest camera? The Fujifilm X Half is a compact camera with impressive features. Read our full hands-on review to discover more and have a look at our sample gallery.