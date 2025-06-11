Fujifilm drops one more teaser for its new camera ahead of X-Summit Shanghai 2025
With less than 24 hours to go, Fujifilm surprises with one more video, highlighting a camera with film simulation dial and compact lens
Another freshly released video teaser by Fujifilm, just ahead of its much-anticipated X-Summit Shanghai 2025, scheduled for tomorrow, June 12, 2025, at 5am EDT / 10am BST. The brief 15-second video hints at an upcoming camera and lens combination, making us all even more excited.
While the teaser keeps most details under wraps, the video shows a camera featuring a newly designed film simulation dial for creative control.
Alongside this is a glimpse of a sleek, low-profile lens with maximum f/2.8 possibilities. This compact, pancake-style lens hints at a highly portable setup, perfect for street photographers and shooters who seek discretion and versatility.
Just a week ago, Fujifilm dropped a similar 15-second teaser showing a shadowy silhouette of a camera, hinting that an announcement is just around the corner. You can read more about this here.
"There's another rangefinder-style series
that's just as essential
when telling the story of our X Series history."
Fujifilm's X-Summits are known for unveiling a mix of new products.
The Shanghai event marks the second X-Summit of 2025, following the March event in Prague, where Fujifilm finally revealed its brand new GFX100RF medium format camera.
Fujifilm also recently introduced the X Half compact camera – but the Summit X is traditionally known to be reserved for product announcements of mirrorless cameras and lenses.
With less than a day to go before Fujifilm's X-Summit Shanghai, we are all excited about the full reveal tomorrow!
